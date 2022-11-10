RIO RANCHO — Early-morning volleyball is hard enough for any team.
It gets infinitely more difficult when an early-morning start ends with a late-evening finish. The Pojoaque Valley Elkettes and Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers were early risers at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Thursday and ended up closing the arena after 10 p.m.
At least it was a worthwhile journey for the District 2-4A schools, who lived to see their seasons extended by one more day. Both teams went 2-1 on the opening day of the double-elimination Class 4A State Tournament, as they traveled over some familiar territory.
The fifth-seeded Elkettes beat No. 12 Santa Teresa in four games in the opening round before succumbing to No. 4 Albuquerque Hope Christian in four hard-fought games in the 4A quarterfinals. That knocked them into the consolation round, where they swept No. 11 Gallup in the final round of matches for the day.
As for the No. 6 Lady Hilltoppers, they swept the Lady Bengals in the opening round, lost in four games to No. 3 Artesia in the quarters and then swept Santa Teresa minutes after Pojoaque ended its night.
Los Alamos sophomore setter Angelina Passalacqua said it was clear by the end of the night every team was fatigued.
“We’re all on the court like, ‘Let’s just get through this,’ ” Passalacqua said. “We pushed through and we felt like we had to get this. We had to win.”
Neither team will need to set the alarm for an early wake-up call. They will play at 1:15 p.m. in the second round of the consolation bracket. Pojoaque (19-4) plays No. 8 Albuquerque Academy, while Los Alamos
(18-7) faces No. 7 Aztec.
Pojoaque head coach Joe Rodriguez and his Los Alamos counterpart Joe Palmer said the key to enduring the day was energy.
Both teams showed it in their consolation matches, as they minimized mistakes and controlled the pace of the match.
Pojoaque rolled through Gallup by 25-16, 25-16, 25-13 scores, as its strong defense and athleticism at the net took control early and often.
On the other side, Los Alamos was a model of consistency in its 25-18, 25-16, 25-23 sweep of the Desert Warriors.
“I think they got their teenage spirit back,” Rodriguez said. “They will probably stay up late tonight. It’s hard to do that, though. It’s a long day.”
Palmer said the Lady Hilltoppers showed better execution for most of the day, and a fighting spirit. That showed in the final game of the night, as Santa Teresa battled back from a 19-15 deficit to take a 22-21 lead. Palmer called a timeout and his team regained its composure as it won four of the last five points to finish the sweep.
“They stayed more in the moment,” Palmer said. “We talk about that a lot. We’re a really emotional team sometimes. We tend to focus on the error, and compound on it. Today, they were able to say, ‘Hey, we made that mistake.’ They they tried to get back into the match — even against Artesia.”
The quarterfinal battle with the Lady Bulldogs saw Los Alamos jump on 4A’s No. 3 team with a 25-22 win. It seemed like they were ready to roll the momentum into Game 2, building a 6-2 lead before Artesia’s athleticism and quickness took control.
The Lady Bulldogs scored
13 of the next 14 points for a
15-7 lead, but the Lady Hilltoppers battled back and got within 21-18 before falling 25-21. Artesia took the next two games, 25-19, 25-14 to advance to the winner’s bracket semifinal.
Pojoaque struggled with the little things against Hope Christian, which often manifested itself in hitting and serving errors. That was the case in Game 2, as the Elkettes held leads of 10-7, 13-9 and 15-12 but gave away their serve.
In the end, the Lady Huskies outlasted Pojoaque for a 25-23, 26-24, 28-30, 25-23 win.
“We had five service errors, and that trickles down,” Rodriguez said. “I know we won one of those games, but you can’t do that. Especially, when it’s on the first or second serve. You just can’t do that.”