Pojoaque Valley’s Tessa Martínez, left, and Sonya Quintana block a spike by Hope Christian during Thursday’s State Volleyball Tournament game at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

RIO RANCHO — Early-morning volleyball is hard enough for any team.

It gets infinitely more difficult when an early-morning start ends with a late-evening finish. The Pojoaque Valley Elkettes and Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers were early risers at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Thursday and ended up closing the arena after 10 p.m.

At least it was a worthwhile journey for the District 2-4A schools, who lived to see their seasons extended by one more day. Both teams went 2-1 on the opening day of the double-elimination Class 4A State Tournament, as they traveled over some familiar territory.

