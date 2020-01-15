Girls basketball
Pojoaque Valley 54, Santa Fe Indian School 52
What happened: The Elkettes went on a 12-2 run to close Wednesday's game but needed some last-second heroics to pull off the nondistrict win in Ben Luján Gymnasium. Anissa Herrera took a pass from Tonni Aquino with the clock ticking down to zero and hit a 3-pointer from the sideline at the buzzer for the win.
"The mental side of their toughness showed in the fourth quarter," Pojoaque head coach Seledon Martinez said. "They really hung tough together."
Standouts: Herrera had 15 points to lead the Elkettes, Aquino added 12 and Michaela Martinez scored 11. SFIS had Jordan Torres lead the way with 20 points, Cameron Conners scored 15 and Hunter Garcia chipped in with 13.
What's next: Pojoaque (11-5) takes on Española Valley to start District 2-4A play Jan. 21. The Lady Braves (13-3) travels to Raton for their 2-3A opener Friday.
Bernalillo 42, Capital 25
What happened: The Lady Spartans, the top Class 4A team in MaxPreps.com's Freeman rankings, improved to 13-2 by holding the Lady Jaguars to just 10 second-half points in a nondistrict game in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Bernalillo shut down Capital's 6-foot junior forward Ethena Silva, who had just four points and none in the second half. Capital had no such luck in stopping Bernalillo sophomore guard Julianna Aragon, who scored 17 of her game-high 22 points in the first and fourth quarters.
Standouts: Rebecca Sorensen led Capital with eight points. Aragon received help from Valentina Delgarito, who had nine points.
What's next: The Lady Jaguars (5-10) finish the nondistrict portion of their season Friday at home against Española Valley.
