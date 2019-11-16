ALBUQUERQUE — Technically speaking, Corey Manigault’s nickname is “Wop.”
He uses it on his social media accounts like Twitter and Instagram. His coaches call him that, as do his teammates and a handful of fans.
What they should call him is “efficient” and “reliable.”
The 6-foot-9 University of New Mexico power forward had a career night Saturday in what is becoming a career season in The Pit, scoring 24 points and grabbing half a dozen rebounds in a 90-80 Lobos victory over McNeese State in the second round of the Legends Classic.
New Mexico improved to 4-0 heading into what amounts to their nonconference litmus test. The Lobos head on the road for four straight games starting with the UTEP-New Mexico State swing next week.
Manigault’s point total came on 6-for-8 shooting from the floor and an impressive 12 for 16 from the free throw line, all in just 20 minutes. For the season, he is shooting 73 percent from the field and is 19 for 28 from the stripe.
“I think he’s the best low post, left block scorer I think I’ve ever had,” UNM head coach Paul Weir said. “He’s really, really good down there. He always has been. The issue has been the rebounding and the defense and the things that round those things out.”
In other words, give Manigault a chance to do what he does best in an offense that has averaged 93 points a game, and he’ll produce in ways like he did Saturday night — and all season. He has gotten most of his work done within a few feet of the basket, using his large and athletic frame to dominate in the paint.
He saved his best for last against McNeese State. He rattled off six straight points after the Cowboys had tied the game at 78 late in the second half. He hit a pair of free throws to put UNM in front, then converted a tricky baseline drive to make it a four-point game and followed that with an emphatic dunk after a JJ Caldwell steal at the other end, making it 84-80.
The Lobos finished the game on an 8-0 run as five players finished in double figures and big man Carlton Bragg dragged down 18 rebounds to go with two blocked shots.
Saturday’s game marked the return — sort of — of junior Vance Jackson. Largely absent for the first three games, the 6-9 swing guard hit his first 3-pointer of the year and had a season-high 11 points.
The most telling part of Saturday’s game came in the final six minutes. For the most part, Weir settled on a lineup that had Caldwell, Manigault, Bragg, Makuach Maluach and JaQuan Lyle, with a sprinkling of Zane Martin. Jackson sat on the bench for the final 12 minutes, 42 seconds.
“It’s hard juggling all these guys and getting them on the floor,” Weir said. “It’s probably the most challenging task I’ve ever had as a head coach; keeping them engaged, realizing there’s going to be guys that want to be on the court that think they can help but can’t quite do it.”
Caldwell was one of those who found himself getting quality minutes. The point guard had an unusual stat line with zero points and 10 assists. He attempted just one shot in 31-plus minutes.
He’s averaging nearly 30 minutes through the first four games but has taken just 14 shots. He’s second to Lyle in assists with 23.
“We play with a lot of scorers. I mean, I wouldn’t say you got to make them happy but you want to get them in their spots where they can, you know, be comfortable and make plays because they’re our playmakers,” Caldwell said. “I’m an unselfish type of dude, so I don’t really care about shooting.”
McNeese State led for about one-third of the way as Shamarkus Kennedy had 26 points and Dru Kuxhausen 24. Kuxhausen nearly incited a fight in the closing seconds when he chased down Lyle on a breakaway drive and fouled him hard, sending both players sprawling into the seats.
Several players and coaches rushed into the scrum with Kuxhausen getting called for his fifth foul and drawing a technical.
Lyle finished with 18 points, including four straight free throws to close out the scoring.
LOBOS NOTES
Showtime: One of the most famous Lobos of all time was welcomed back to The Pit for Saturday’s game as Michael Cooper was the latest honored guest of Weir.
Coop played two seasons for Norm Ellenberger’s Lobos in the run ‘n’ gun days of the late ’70s, then played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers. Named the NBA’s defensive player of the year in the 1986-87 season, he was honored as an all-NBA defensive team eight times and was part of five championship teams with the Lakers.
He averaged 15.6 points in two seasons as a Lobo and was a key member of the 1977-78 team that many thought would make a Final Four run.
He later returned to Albuquerque to coach the Thunderbirds in the NBA Development League, winning the title in his first year. He also had coaching stints with the Lakers and Nuggets, also serving as head coach of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and Atlanta Dream, as well as the USC women’s program.
Weir invited Coop to deliver a pregame pep talk. When he emerged from the team’s locker room 45 minutes prior to tipoff, he walked over to a UNM official and said, “I don’t know if that worked but I hope it did.”
