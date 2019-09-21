Boys soccer
East Mountain 3, Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf 0
What happened: It was a rough outing for the Wild Wolves co-op team, as the Timberwolves took advantage of the absence of goalkeeper Ryan Harvey after he was kicked in the leg and missed the rest of the nondistrict match at Alto Field. East Mountain scored three times after a scoreless first half for the win.
“That was difficult for us to overcome,” Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf head coach Teri Gorshing said.
Standouts: East Mountain junior Rayden Smith had his hands in all three goals. He scored one and assisted to Tyler Batie and Tyler Burnette on the other two.
What’s next: The Wild Wolves (2-4) entertained another guest in Albuquerque Oak Grove Classical Academy on Saturday.
Volleyball
Monte del Sol 3, Shiprock 0
What happened: The Class 2A Lady Dragons got the better of the 4A Lady Chieftains in the semifinals of the copper bracket of Santa Fe Indian School’s Pink Classic in the Pueblo Pavilion. After an inconsistent performance in Pool D play at Santa Fe Prep, the Lady Dragons were sharper on defense.
“Overall, we played OK,” Monte del Sol head coach Chela Butler said. “We’re not as sharp was would have liked, but it was good.”
Standouts: Emi Fukuda had nine kills to lead the Lady Dragons’ hitting attack and added 10 digs. Angeles Aguayo chipped in with six kills, and Daisy Ortiz had 11 digs. Senior Kayla Sanchez 16 assists.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (7-2) plays Desert Academy for the the copper bracket title at noon in the Pueblo Pavilion.