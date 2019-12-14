Boys basketball
Eaglecrest (Colo.) 74, St. Michael’s 56
What happened: The Horsemen were without senior post Thomas Wood, who was taking a college entrance exam, but they got some inspired post play Saturday from Derek Martinez, who had 18 points to lead St. Michael’s. However, the Raptors exploded for 26 points in the second quarter to take a 36-20 lead at the half. Even though St. Michael’s cut the margin to 54-42 heading into the fourth, turnovers and the play of Skylar Wilson (26 points) were too much to overcome.
“The difference was a few too many turnovers and Wilson just got hot,” Horsemen head coach David Rodriguez said. “A 6[-foot]-5 kid shooting the 3, and we just couldn’t get there in time.”
Standouts: Martinez was one of three double-digit scorers. Devin Flores had 15 points and Kennis Romero added 12.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (5-3) takes on Capital on Tuesday.
Mesa Vista 72, Academy for Technology and the Classics 20
What happened: The Trojans exploded for 31 points in the second quarter to turn a 14-7 lead into an insurmountable 45-12 advantage at the half. The Phoenix struggled in the third quarter, scoring just two points the fall behind 63-14.
Standouts: No individuals were reported.
What’s next: Mesa Vista (2-0) plays Springer on Tuesday at home. ATC (0-7) entertains New Mexico School for the Deaf at home on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Mesa Vista 29, Academy for Technology and the Classics 28
What happened: The short-handed Phoenix fell for the first time this season, as the Lady Trojans held on in a nondistrict win in Ojo Caliente. ATC was missing four players, including starting forward Charli Koseoglu. Eighth grader Perla Miramontes tried to do her best impression of her, as she grabbed a career-best 11 rebounds.
Standouts: Miramontes also carried the offensive load with 18 points to lead all scorers, while Chanelle Jaeger had eight rebounds and four steals, which tied Miramontes for the team lead.
What’s next: Mesa Vista (3-2) plays Springer at home Tuesday in a girls/boys doubleheader. The same goes for ATC (4-1), which does the same against New Mexico School for the Deaf on Tuesday.
Los Alamos 45, Artesia 31
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers’ work on defense paid dividends in Artesia, as the Lady Bulldogs failed to hit double figures in any quarter. Los Alamos built a 24-15 lead at the half, then outscored Artesia 12-7 to push the margin to 36-22. That made up for a 42-33 loss at Roswell on Friday night.
“We are working together better and our communication has improved,” Lady Hilltoppers head coach Lanse Carter said. “That is the big thing. We are finding out how to play defense more successfully.”
Standouts: Los Alamos senior forward Becca Green had back-to-back 15-point performances, while Michaela Gonzales added 14 points.
What’s next: The Lady Hilltoppers (3-4) get a two-week break before playing Pecos in the morning session of the Lady Horsemen Christmas Tournament at St. Michael’s on Dec. 27.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.