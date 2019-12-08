The dangerous in-between phase of winter conditions has led the state to close Eagle Nest Lake State Park to boating and other types of watercraft, including kayaks and inflatables.
Ice fishing is also prohibited.
Situated a short drive from Angel Fire, the small Northern New Mexico lake is a popular spot for ice fishing, but the state says while a thick layer of ice has formed over portions of the lake, it isn’t thick enough to support the weight of people.
The state will continue to monitor conditions and advise visitors if and when it is safe to venture out onto the surface. The boat ramp will remain closed, although hiking trails around the lake remain open.
For more information, visit the park’s website or call 575-377-1594.
u u u
Watching from the stands during the third-place game between Roswell Goddard and Alamogordo on Saturday at the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament at Santa Fe High was a familiar face to those who follow girls basketball — former Coronado and Gallup head coach Kamau Turner.
Now the superintendent of Roy Municipal Schools, Turner showed up in support of Tigers head coach James Voight, who he knew while both coached at Gallup. Turner, who guided Coronado’s program from 2006-08, coached the Lady Bengals from 2009-16, while Voight was the boys coach during Turner’s final year.
It turned out to be a good visit, as the Tigers beat the Rockets, 61-53, to take third place in the tournament and improve to 4-1.
u u u
Santa Fe resident Jimmy Parker recently won the U.S. Tennis Association’s 75-Grass-Court singles and doubles championships in Palm Springs, Calif.
He beat Dave Dollins in the singles finals to complete a calendar Grand Slam, having already won the nationals on clay, on a hard court and indoors.
He also won the slam in 2018, giving him five career calendar Grand Slams to rank second all-time. He needs one more to tie the record.
The doubles victory came with partner Ken Robinson of San Carlos, Calif. They defeated a North Carolina duo of Dean
Corley and Mike Stewart to ensure that Parker will finish the 2019 season ranked
No. 1 in the International Tennis Federation rankings in the 75-and-over doubles division.
He is the No. 3-ranked player in the ITF singles world rankings.
u u u
It’s been quite a ride for University of New Mexico distance runner Weini Kelati.
Already the NCAA’s long distance champion in track and field, she won the NCAA national championship in cross-country while helping the Lobos finish fourth in the nation as a team.
Now she has been named the Honda Sports Award winner for cross-country, an award that goes to the best distance runner in the nation. She is the second UNM runner to be chosen for the award, joining teammate Ednah Kurgat, who won it in 2017 and completed her eligibility this fall with UNM.
Another UNM athlete, Caroline Keggi, was selected as the Honda Sport Award winner for women’s golf in 1987.
u u u
Basketball fever might grip the North, but let’s not forget that there are a couple of other winter sports — swimming and wrestling. Capital opened its season with its Jaguar Invitational meet, and the host team took third with 112 points, trailing Los Alamos (140) and meet champ Belen (146).
Capital had a pair of wrestlers take outstanding wrestler honors. Eighth grader Sevastian Madrid was the lightweight recipient for winning the 106-pound division, while Julian Sanchez took the heavyweight award with his individual title at 220.
Los Alamos, meanwhile, saw six wrestlers reach the finals and three won their respective weight classes — Damian Gonzales at 132 pounds, Teke Nieto at 170 and Mateo Martinez at 192. A pair of St. Michael’s wrestlers reached the finals — Jaden Mifsud at 182 and Karin Perez at 285.
On the swimming front, St. Michael’s sophomore Ethan Manske set a school record in the 500-yard freestyle race at Los Alamos’ Bill Hudson Invitational with a time of 4:59.43. It also is the best time in the state in that event.
u u u
The Mountain West Conference has not been kind to home teams in men’s basketball.
Road teams won six of the 10 league games which took place last week, including four of the five played on opening night Dec. 4 — the lone exception being UNM’s two-point win over Boise State in The Pit.
Road teams won two of the four games played Saturday, including New Mexico’s 14-point victory at Wyoming. It almost included another road triumph when Fresno State nearly upset No. 25 Utah State in Logan, eventually losing in overtime.
u u u
New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia was in Santa Fe last week and he said he has no plans to fire Aggies football coach Doug Martin.
Even if he did, the buyout for Martin and the rest of the coaching staff is simply too steep; Moccia said the estimated amount for the entire staff over the two years remaining on Martin’s contract and those of most of his assistants hovers around $1.3 million.
Martin is two years removed from the magical 2017 season during which he led the Aggies to an Arizona Bowl win over Utah State, finishing with a 7-6 overall record and the school’s first bowl appearance since 1960.
Martin has been at NMSU for seven seasons, going 22-63 in that span.
Speaking of buyouts, details of what is expected to be a pricey agreement to get rid of Bob Davie and his staff at UNM will be revealed at Tuesday’s board of regents meeting in Albuquerque. Davie was let go after the 2019 season, his eighth with the Lobos.
He was under contract through the 2021 season, but UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez has not disclosed any details about the financial arrangement to get Davie out.
The regents are also expected to take action on whether to expand the seating bowl at Santa Ana Star Field, the school’s baseball facility. Tentative plans call for the grandstand to be extended to each team’s dugout, raising capacity to about 3,000.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.