Changes are brewing for prep athletic events this week.
Santa Fe Public Schools announced Monday that Santa Fe High's final regular-season football game at home against Albuquerque High was moved from Friday night to 4 p.m. Saturday.
SFPS athletic director Marc Ducharme said the officiating shortage led to the scheduling change, especially with a 6-man playoff game also on the schedule this week.
Also, Tuesday's home volleyball matches for Santa Fe High and Capital were canceled because of a shortage of bus drivers within Albuquerque Public Schools, Ducharme said. Neither Rio Grande nor Manzano could get a driver to bring them to Capital and Santa Fe High, respectively.
Ducharme did not say when those matches will be made up.
Initially, Friday saw six home football games in Northern New Mexico for a region that has just 24 officials this season. To alleviate the Friday night crunch, Santa Fe High and Española Valley, which was scheduled to play Moriarty on Friday, moved their games to different days.
Española will play the Pintos at 7 p.m. Thursday.
