Another dreadful offensive display led to the University of New Mexico football team dropping its fifth straight game, losing 41-9 to visiting Fresno State on Saturday night at University Stadium.
The Lobos (2-6 overall, 0-4 Mountain West) were held without a touchdown for the second straight week. They’ve converted six field goals the last two games and have scored just 52 points during the losing streak.
They have now dropped eight straight conference games.
Fresno State (3-4, 2-1) got 225 yards passing and 49 rushing from quarterback Logan Fife. He rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another, helping the Bulldogs turn what had been a 13-6 halftime lead into a comfortable margin in the second half.
He opened the scoring in the third quarter with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Moreno-Cropper, then added a 30-yard scoring run five minutes later to open a 27-6 lead.
The stagnant Lobos offense was outgunned 510-138 in total yardage. Three UNM quarterbacks combined for 51 yards passing on nine competitions. Most of the team’s offense came on the ground as five different ballcarriers combined for 87 yards on 27 carries.
UNM fell even deeper into the basement in the MWC’s Mountain Division standings. The Lobos are the only winless team in the division and are two games behind the nearest team.
They have next week off and will play their next two games on the road at Utah State and Air Force. The next home game will be Nov. 18 against San Diego State.