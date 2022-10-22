Another dreadful offensive display led to the University of New Mexico football team dropping its fifth straight game, losing 41-9 to visiting Fresno State on Saturday night at University Stadium.

The Lobos (2-6 overall, 0-4 Mountain West) were held without a touchdown for the second straight week. They’ve converted six field goals the last two games and have scored just 52 points during the losing streak.

They have now dropped eight straight conference games.

