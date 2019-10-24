Boys soccer
Monte del Sol 10, Questa 0
What happened: The Dragons secured their second straight District 1-1A/3A title with a rout of the Wildcats in Questa, needing just seven minutes of the second half to invoke the 10-goal mercy rule. Monte del Sol shared the ball, as it recorded assists on nine of its goals. Junior Axel Lozoya had six of the assists.
Standouts: Pedro Chavezc scored six times for the Dragons to up his team-leading total to 28 goals on the season, and he handed out an assist. Lucas Rosasc had a pair of goals, to boot.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (16-3 overall, 9-0 in 1-1A/3A) finishes the season on Friday at Rehoboth.
Volleyball
Santa Fe High 3, Abq. Manzano 0
What happened: The Demonettes are finding the second go-around through District 5-5A foes more of a grind, and it showed in a 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 19-17 win over the Lady Monarchs in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Santa Fe High did not have the services of Salome Romp, who was out with the flu. Senior Ainsley Reynolds-Smith played right-side hitter in a juggled lineup and delivered 16 kills to lead the way.
Standouts: Junior middle hitter Joey Chambers added 13 kills. Demonettes head coach Josie Adams said senior setter Courtney Brookoverc was crucial to the win, as she had 10 kills that kept Manzano’s defense at bay.
“Courtney was the player of the match,” Adams said. “She was the heart and soul of the team.”
What’s next: Santa Fe High (15-3, 7-1) heads to Capital on Oct. 29.
Monte del Sol 3, Tierra Encantada 0
What happened: The Lady Dragons made quick work of the Lady Alacranes in a 2-2A match in Christian Life Academy, winning 25-15, 25-9, 25-10 to stay on the heels of Desert Academy for the top spot in the district. Monte del Sol again displayed a strong serving game, as Kayla Sanchez and Krista Terrazas each delivered five aces on the night.
Standouts: Jamie Lujan played big in the middle and had 10 kill to lead the Lady Dragons,and Emi Fukuda added eight. Sanchez handed out 27 assists to augment her strong serving performance.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (15-3, 4-1) plays McCurdy on Oct. 29. Tierra Encantada (0-17, 0-5) heads to McCurdy on Oct. 30 to finish the regular season.
