Boys basketball
Monte del Sol 39, Academy for Technology and the Classics 38
What happened: The Dragons were on fire defensively Tuesday, taking away the Phoenix's cutting lanes and forcing 6-foot-3 wing Julian Bernardino to do everything in a District 2-2A game at the Institute of American Indian Arts. ATC almost pulled off a rally from an eight-point halftime deficit, but Kevin Enriquez hit a crucial bucket in the final moments for Monte del Sol to pull off the upset. "We did a good job busting their cutters up," said Dragons assistant coach Brandon Peterson, who filled in for head coach Ralph Casaus after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Top players: Enriquez had 19 points to lead Monte del Sol, and Ivan Morales added six. Bernardino scored 25 of ATC's 38 points in the loss.
What's next: Monte del Sol (4-7, 1-1) plays Tierra Encantada at home Friday. ATC (9-8, 1-2) also plays the Alacranes, but on Feb. 1.
Raton 62, Santa Fe Prep 51
What happened: The Blue Griffins played much better than in Saturday's 76-40 loss to Robertson, but a hot start gave way to sloppy defense in a District 2-3A game in Prep Gym Tuesday. Prep led 11-3 early in the first quarter, but the Tigers got hot from the perimeter to ignite a 27-12 spurt and take a 30-23 lead. Raton padded the lead to 41-27 and cruised from there. "We can't play 16 or 24 minutes of good basketball," Prep head coach Joe Vigil said. "You have to place 32 minutes of good, solid, fundamental basketball in this district."
Top players: Finn Coles led the Blue Griffins with 18 points, with Gabe Cordova chipping in with 13 and Mitchell Grover 11. Dylan Quartieri had 22 points for Raton, and Jesse Kelly had 18.
What's next: Prep (9-7, 1-2) plays Albuquerque Cottonwood Classical Prep on Thursday.
Mesa Vista 50, Questa 33
What happened: The Trojans were finally healthy after a COVID-19 outbreak, and they ended a four-game losing streak with a dominating defensive performance to 2-2A rival Wildcats in snowy Questa. Mesa Vista head coach Richard Apodaca said he focused Monday's practice on defense, with an emphasis on taking away the Wildcats' ability to drive to the basket. "Tonight was about containment," Apodaca said. "We played good team defense and contained their dribblers. We worked on body positioning, angles, closing out [on ball handlers]. We haven't had time to refine those things lately."
Top players: Apodaca said juniors Brandon Sandoval and Jordan Cervantes were the team's top scorers, but did not have stats available.
What's next: Mesa Vista (9-5, 1-2) plays Santa Rosa on Monday. Questa (2-11, 0-1) plays McCurdy at home on Saturday.
Girls basketball
Los Lunas 56, Capital 44
What happened: The Lady Jaguars struggled offensively to open each half, and the Lady Tigers took advantage of that in a 5-5A game in Los Lunas. Capital trailed 12-4 after quarter, then was outscored 12-8 in the third to find itself down 40-24.
Top players: Jackie Rosales and Amerie Romero each had 11 points to lead the Lady Jaguars. Los Lunas had Tayden Hanks score 21 points, and Adri Garlan added 12.
What's next: Capital (4-15, 1-2) plays at Santa Fe High on Friday.
