Boys basketball
Abq. Menaul 74, Monte del Sol 55
What happened: The Dragons kept pace with the Panthers through the first half of a District 2-2A game at the Institute of American Indian Art, trailing only 34-29 at the half. Menaul's size (three players 6-foot-4 and taller) wore down Monte del Sol in the second half, as it built a 52-42 lead heading into the fourth and cruised from there.
Dragons head coach Ralph Casaus said his team's performance showed what they are capable of against one of the top teams in Class 2A.
"The Dragons showed they are not going to back down or lie down to the number-four team in Class 2A [according to MaxPreps.com]," Casaus said. "This game was much closer than what the final score indicated."
Top players: Kevin Enriquez had 16 points to lead the Dragons, and Xandro Zubia added 15. The Panthers (18-3 overall, 8-0 in 2-2A) had Maximus Plepa score 29 points, while Garrett Leach added 12.
What's next: Monte del Sol (6-10, 3-4) plays Tierra Encantada at Christian Life Academy on Tuesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.