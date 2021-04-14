Boys basketball
West Las Vegas 70, Raton 46
What happened: The Dons (4-3 overall) jumped out to a 17-5 lead after a quarter and never looked back in a District 2-3A game at home for their second straight district win after an 0-2 start. West Las Vegas eschewed the 3-pointer, as only two of its 30 baskets came from the perimeter. The lead grew to 47-16 at the half thanks to a 30-point second quarter.
Standouts: It wasn’t just the D.J. Byron show for the Dons, as four players hit double figures. Byron led the way with 21 points, and he had the team’s only two triples. Damian Gallegos added 14 points, while Josh Gonzales and Pablo Montoya each added 11. Will Berry led Raton (2-5, 1-3) with 10 points.
What’s next: West Las Vegas heads to Springer on Friday to take on the Red Devils in a nondistrict game. Raton travels to Santa Fe on Friday to play Santa Fe Prep.
Girls basketball
Las Vegas Robertson 66, West Las Vegas 53
What happened: The visiting Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 12-0 lead, then outscored the Lady Dons 21-9 in the second quarter to stymie the hosts after they got within 14-11 by the end of the first quarter of the District 2-3A game. West Las Vegas made just two field goals in the second quarter, while leading scorer Briana Marquez was kept in check with just five points at the break as Robertson built a 35-20 lead.
Standouts: Robertson (5-2 overall, 1-0 in 2-3A) rode the hot hand of junior forward Jayden Jenkins, who scored 16 of her game-high 28 points in the first half. She was also a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. Kaitlin Arguello added 14 points for the Lady Cardinals. Marquez rebounded to finish with 19 points for the Lady Dons (3-3, 0-1), and Jennifer Sanchez chipped in with nine of her 12 points in the second half.
What’s next: The Lady Cardinals travel to Raton on Friday, while West Las Vegas heads to Mora on Monday for a nondistrict battle.
