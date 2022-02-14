Boys basketball
West Las Vegas 71, Santa Fe Indian School 63 (3OT)
What happened: The Dons couldn't produce their first District 2-3A win in 32 minutes, nor 36, nor 40. It took a third overtime before outscoring the Braves 11-3 to break a six-game district losing streak in Gillie Lopez Gym. West Las Vegas used a five-out offense to open the floor and attack the basket with SFIS giving chase, scoring eight of the last nine points of the night.
Top players: Dons guard Damian Gallegos scored 12 of his team-high 31 points in the three overtimes, with five coming in the third OT. P.J. Montaño chipped in with 18. Leighton Galvan scored 34 points to lead the Braves, and Owen Pecos added 13.
What's next: West Las Vegas (10-12 overall, 1-6 in 2-3A) plays at St. Michael's on Wednesday. SFIS (8-12, 1-6) entertains Santa Fe Prep on Wednesday.
Santa Fe Waldorf 71, New Mexico School for the Deaf 59
What happened: The Wolves faced an almost unstoppable force in Roadrunners guard Bruce Brewer Jr., who scored 51 points to single-handedly keep his team in the District 7-1A game at Christian Life Academy. In fact, NMSD led 30-27 at the half, but the Wolves tightened up defensive and were selfless on offense in the second half. They took a 45-42 lead into the fourth quarter and outscored the Roadrunners 26-17 the rest of the way.
"They played another fantastic game with great ball movement," Waldorf head coach Everett Cole said.
Top players: Brewer was magnificent in the loss. Waldorf had more balance, as Eno Little led the way with 18 points and he dished out seven assists. Jackson Blose and Andres Gonzales were strong on the defensive side, while also scoring 16 points each.
What's next: The Wolves (5-10, 4-5) play Coronado at home Wednesday. NMSD (6-9, 4-7) finishes its district season at home against Jemez Valley on Wednesday before traveling to the Great Plains School for the Deaf Tournament in Oklahoma for the weekend.
Girls basketball
Santa Fe Waldorf 47, New Mexico School for the Deaf 9
What happened: The Lady Wolves were stingy on defenses, allowing the Lady Roadrunners just one point in the first half to build a 26-1 lead that stood up in a District 7-1A game in Christian Life Academy.
"They girls came out with really aggressive, assertive defense and they played great team ball," said Everett Cole, who coaches the boys and girls teams.
Top players: The Lady Wolves were led by Aneena Klinger's 14 points, and she collected seven steals on the defensive end. Ria Baker added 14 points and eight rebounds. NMSD had Sirrah Wilding score four points.
What's next: Waldorf (2-12, 2-5) finishes the regular season at home against Albuquerque Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Academy. NMSD (0-12, 0-6) takes on Albuquerque Legacy Academy on Wednesday at home.
