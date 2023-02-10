West Las Vegas High School logo

Boys basketball

West Las Vegas 80, Santa Fe Prep 57

What happened: The Dons took over third place for the moment in the District 2-3A standings, using a 28-17 scoring run in the fourth quarter to put away the Blue Griffins on Friday in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. Prep struggled with foul trouble in the first half  to leading scorer Mitch Grover, who had two fouls in the opening minutes. His return in the second half did not help as West Las Vegas turned a 35-29 halftime lead into a 54-41 advantage into the third. “We had a couple of guys in foul trouble, and then they [West Last Vegas] scored 26 points in the fourth quarter,” Prep head coach Joe Vigil said.

