What happened:The Dons took over third place for the moment in the District 2-3A standings, using a 28-17 scoring run in the fourth quarter to put away the Blue Griffins on Friday in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. Prep struggled with foul trouble in the first half to leading scorer Mitch Grover, who had two fouls in the opening minutes. His return in the second half did not help as West Las Vegas turned a 35-29 halftime lead into a 54-41 advantage into the third. “We had a couple of guys in foul trouble, and then they [West Last Vegas] scored 26 points in the fourth quarter,” Prep head coach Joe Vigil said.
Top players:P.J. Montaño scored 14 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth for the Dons, Deshaun Kensey added 17, Jonathan Gonzales had 12 and Enrique Gonzales recorded 10. Grover had 16 of his 18 points in the second half, while Van Anderson added 13 and Kiran Belyeu had 12.
What’s next:Prep (10-11 overall, 2-5 in 2-3A) plays district leader
St. Michael’s on Monday. The Dons (13-11, 3-4) also play the Horsemen, but on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Los Lunas 52, Capital 41
What happened:The Lady Jaguars struggled from the start of a District 5-5A game in Los Lunas, falling behind 29-18 at the half. The offense picked up in the second half but the Lady Tigers padded their lead to 45-28 heading into the fourth.
Top players:Amarie Romero had 12 points to lead Capital and Annica Montoya added nine. Alyssa Campos had 19 points for Los Lunas, while Adrianna Gaerlen added 12.
What’s next:Capital (6-18, 4-4) plays at Santa Fe High on Wednesday.