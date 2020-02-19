David Bustos has an idea of what methods are used to iron out a three-way tie for the District 2-3A’s boys basketball standings, but he’d rather not worry about it at the moment.
The West Las Vegas head coach can sleep a little easier if his team just goes ahead and wins its regular-season finale against crosstown rival Robertson on Saturday. Doing so would hand the Dons the outright 2-3A title, leaving Robertson and St. Michael’s to hash it out for the No. 2 spot.
West gained sole possession of first place in the district with a 52-45 win against St. Michael’s in Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday. At 16-8 overall and 8-1 in 2-3A, the Dons control their destiny the rest of the way.
“It’s a complicated mess, so I’d rather not think about it,” Bustos said of a potential three-way log jam that would happen if the Horsemen close out with a win at Santa Fe Indian and his Dons lose to the Cardinals.
In that case, all three teams would finish 8-2, forcing Bustos to break out the easel and start diagramming charts and graphs to make sense of the tiebreaker.
For the Horsemen, Wednesday’s loss was just as frustrating as their previous game last weekend at Robertson. Missed layups cost them in that one; against West, it was missed free throws. St. Michael’s left 14 points off the scoreboard, one of which was actually a lane violation when one of the Horsemen stepped into the paint before the ball hit the rim.
“Coach said coming in here and getting a win isn’t easy so, yeah, we’re happy any way we can get one,” said West Las Vegas junior D.J. Byron.
Byron has proven to be a game-changer for the Dons since coming back from a broken collar bone in January. Out for most of the season after snapping his clavicle in the team’s second game, he didn’t return until district play began.
He erupted for 21 points Wednesday, hitting six 3-pointers as West led for all but three minutes of the game.
“It took him a while to get it going, but now you can see his confidence is there and he’s becoming that player we all thought he’d be,” Bustos said.
Byron scored the game’s first five points as the Dons rolled to a 15-4 lead. The Horsemen went in front just once, using a 12-0 run in the second quarter to take a 19-17 advantage that dissolved with eight straight points from West in the final five minutes of the first half.
The Horsemen (16-9, 7-2) stayed close thanks to the solid play of Thomas Wood and Lucas Coriz in the low post. The pair combined for 26 points and 18 rebounds, but their play in the paint became the focal point of the West Las Vegas defense in the second half.
“It was just our basic defense, but it’s a defense that we use to pack in the paint and make teams beat us doing something else,” Bustos said.
St. Michael’s made just three 3-pointers all night, the last of which came from Berkeley Reynolds at the 2:38 mark of the fourth quarter. It cut the West Las Vegas lead to 50-44 but it turned out to be the only made field goal either team had in the final four-plus minutes of the contest.
The Horsemen had a handful of empty possessions that could have made it a one-score game in the waning moments. They finished the game 17-for-53 from the field with 11 turnovers while the Dons were 20-for-41 with 14 miscues.
“In a hostile environment like this, it goes down as a character win, and that’s exactly what I just told the guys,” Bustos said. “We knew what this game meant and this team, it’s a bunch of young players who are starting to believe in themselves. Getting a win in a tough place against a team like that, we all know what it could mean if we go ahead and win the district. We’re talking about a high seed [at state], you know?”
Coriz led the Horsemen with 16 points and seven rebounds while Wood had a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards. Devon Flores had 10 points for St. Michael’s, which has now dropped two straight after heading into last weekend as the No. 3 team in Class 3A.
Damien Gallegos and Carlos Arellano each had nine points for West Las Vegas.
NOTES
St. Michael’s paid tribute to arguably one of the best players the city has ever produced, the late, great Nick Pino. The 7-footer was part of the school’s famed Mighty Midgets team, later playing at Kansas State and then professionally. He returned to his hometown and built a successful insurance agency.
He scored over 1,000 points in his brief high school career and was part of Kansas State’s Big Eight championship team as a senior.
The surviving Mighty Midgets, plus a number of Pino’s family and friends, were on hand for a pregame ceremony in which Horsemen head coach David Rodriguez presented a framed canvas with Pino’s number on it to his family.
Pino will be posthumously inducted into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame on April 5.
