Baseball
St. Michael's 8, Abq. Atrisco Heritage Academy 1
What happened: Owen Gruda was a coach's dream Saturday in a nondistrict game in Albuquerque. The senior ace allowed just three hits and three walks over 6⅓ innings Saturday to lead the Horsemen past the Class 5A Jaguars in Albuquerque. After leaving five runners on base through the first two innings — including the bases loaded in the opening frame — St. Michael's pushed across five runs in the third and fourth to build a 5-0. "I gave them a butt-chewing about not leaving runners in scoring position [after the second inning]," Horsemen head coach Augustin Ruiz said.
Top players: CeeJay Saiz led an 11-hit attack for St. Michael's with a 4-for-4 performance that included a solo home run in the sixth — his second in as many games. Rahul Williams and Isaac Ruiz both were 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Gruda collected seven strikeouts in his outing.
What's next: The Horsemen (7-5) enter District 2-3A play Tuesday at home against West Las Vegas.
Abq. St. Pius 4, St. Michael's 3
What happened: The Lady Horsemen held their own against the Class 4A Lady Sartans in the championship game of the Moriarty Invitational, but a three-run-fifth proved to be the difference. A walk, an error and a hit batsman opened the frame and all three Lady Sartans scored to erase a 3-1 deficit. St. Pius starting pitcher Des Chavez allowed just one hit over the last four frames to secure the tournament title.
Top players: Carmen Pacheco went 1-for-2 for St. Michael's, while Emily Montoya and Mariella Ruiz each went 1-for-3, with Ruiz scoring a run in a three-run third.
What's next: The Lady Horsemen (7-2) open District 2-3A play Tuesday at home against West Las Vegas.
