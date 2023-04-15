Raylee Hunt almost forgot what it was like to run a distance race.
The St. Michael’s sophomore might be the reigning Class 3A champion in all three distance events (the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters), but she had to retrain her brain recently on how to run those events after competing in just one race longer than the 800 all season.
It took all of one lap for her to remember.
A fast first lap in the 1,600 at the Capital City Invitational on Saturday afternoon led Hunt to a realization — she was running too fast.
“That was something good that I realized,” Hunt said. “I shouldn’t go out as hard, and I needed to focus on the third and fourth lap. In distance [racing], it takes your legs and your lungs time to adjust. I need to get those miles in more, especially since I’ve been focusing on swimming in the months before and I haven’t gotten as much [distance] training as I wanted to.”
Not to worry, Hunt made the adjustment and easily outpaced the field in the third and final heat of the race. Her time of 5 minutes, 21.89 seconds was almost 23 seconds faster than Albuquerque High’s Ava Stratton and was almost 26 seconds better than the required 5:47.68 qualifying standard for the event for the State Small-School Track and Field Championships next month.
Her time catapulted her to the top of 3A and officially qualified her in all three distance races. It took Hunt longer to do so because the Horsemen coaching staff opted to spread her wings and give her other events to run. She also has qualified in the 300 hurdles and helped the 1,600, medley and 3,200 relay teams qualify for the state.
Hunt said competing in and practicing sprints has made the season more fun and interesting for her.
“I love it; it’s so nice,” Hunt said. “Running the four-by-[400] and the sprint events are super exciting and something different.”
While she has enjoyed getting away for a moment from running long distances, Hunt got a taste of what her state meet might feel like. She competed in three meets during the week, starting with her smashing performance in the 800 of the Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions, where she blistered the field in 2:15.95.
She followed that by running the anchor leg of the 3,200 relay at Friday’s Moriarty Invitational, then competing in the 1,600 and the medley relay at Capital City, which took place at Capital High School instead of Santa Fe High because recent construction for throwing lanes has not finished.
Hunt said it was a good test run for what she will likely encounter next month.
“Right now is prime time to race a lot and get a lot of training in,” Hunt said. “By state, we’ll go back to where I’m doing 400s, maybe a 200 and some speed stuff [at practice]. But right now, let’s pound some events and get them in.”
Asher Nathan knows what it’s like to hold off on focusing on individual events while trying to be a good teammate. The senior was a part of a stable of Santa Fe Prep sprinters trying to qualify the team in relay events through the first five weeks of the season.
That task was finally completed when the medley relay team qualified on time at the Albuquerque Sandia Prep Invitational on Thursday, so Nathan could focus on better his sprint times.
Already a 3A qualifier in the 100, 200 and 400, Nathan took a huge step in the 400 at Capital City. He faced stiff competition from brothers and Santa Fe High sprinters Cy and Max Anderson but took control of the race after the first 200 meters and beat Cy Anderson by a 50.87-51.29 margin to win. More important, though, was that he overtook Sandia Prep’s Aiden Vujevic as the top 400 sprinter in 3A.
“It feels good,” Nathan said. “I haven’t had as much time in the 400; I’ve run just one race. I didn’t like my time, so it feels pretty good to have this time.”
The head-turning didn’t just end with Nathan. Santa Fe High sophomore Bryce Melton used a physical therapy session on his injured right hip flexor to turn in the state’s best time in the 100 with a personal-best 10.75 sprint. That came on the heels of his Sepulveda-winning performance in the race that established him as the favorite in the 5A meet.
Nathan said he had been working on tweaking his running form this week, and it didn’t feel fast — definitely not the fastest time in the state.
“It felt kinda slow,” Melton said. “What I noticed was that my strides were slower, but they were much longer. And I also got out of the blocks faster.”
It was the start of a good day for Melton, as he helped the Demons’ 400 relay team trim .68 off of its best time with a 43.41-winning effort that is sixth-best among 5A schools.
Melton, who complained about his hip tightening after the 200 at Sepulveda, said the key to his quick recovery was stretching — plenty of stretching.
“Just one session changed so much,” Melton said. “One [stretch that helped] is when you just dangle your leg off the table. It really stretches your hip flexor.”