ALBUQUERQUE — The team that’s running away from the so-called Wild, Wild West pairing of Group C in the United Soccer League will continue being the best thing you’ve never seen in person.
The New Mexico United announced Thursday the Sept. 5 home match with El Paso Locomotive FC will instead be played on the road as the team continues to deal with state health restrictions over the novel coronavirus.
“While we are disappointed that we are unable to host this match in New Mexico, we will continue to do everything in our power to assist the governor in her efforts to keep New Mexicans safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” United owner Peter Trevisani said. “We are grateful to El Paso Locomotive for their flexibility and hospitality and hope to bring three points back to New Mexico.”
The game was scheduled for the University of New Mexico Soccer Stadium. It will be the third of four regular-season matches against El Paso, a team that had to help facilitate the switch.
“We are happy to serve as the site for this match with New Mexico United while they are unable to play in their home venue,” said Andrew Forrest, the Locomotive’s general manager. “This is a unique opportunity to have an additional home game and play in front of our incredible fans, and we are happy to welcome the United back to El Paso and host this match.”
The United have played all nine of its games on the road, the last eight of which have come since the league’s restart in early July. New Mexico will play its next match at Colorado Springs on Saturday, then head to El Paso on Labor Day weekend.
Barring further change in plans, the United will host their first game Sept. 12 at the UNM Soccer Stadium. The team’s final five games are all tentatively slated for Albuquerque through the end of the regular season on Sept. 30.
At 6-2-1, New Mexico is leaving the rest of Group C in its dust. With 19 points, the United are well out in front of second-place El Paso (12 points). Colorado Springs (6) and Real Monarchs Salt Lake (4) are all but out of the playoffs.
Every United game is aired nationally by ESPN+, with multiple radio broadcasts around the state.
