Capital senior Sofia Cintron gives the Lady Jaguars a quality they rarely have — a middle hitter with size and power. The 5-foot-8 middle hitter led the team with 160 kills last year and will be counted on to lead Capital as it tries to qualify for the Class 5A State Tournament.
St. Michael’s Alana Overton receives a serve during a 2022 home win against Los Alamos. The senior forms a strong trio with Marissa Sandoval-Moya and Maya Pino for the Lady Horsemen, who should again be one of Class 3A’s top contenders.
Some things you can count on, like St. Michael’s and Las Vegas Robertson battling it out for District 2-3A and Class 3A supremacy. Some things you have to wait for the season to play out to see, like if Santa Fe High will contend for the District 5-5A title and if Pojoaque Valley can match its 4A semifinal appearance.
Even if the crystal ball is a little cloudy, we can still break down how the respective Northern districts look before many of them serve their first ball for the 2023 season:
Class 5A
District 5-5A
Santa Fe High finished its 2022 season strong; Capital did not, after a 4-0 start. Does that portend how this season will go for both teams? The Demonettes have a new coach in Ricardo Sanchez, a senior leader in Angelina Geissinger — who will be available the entire season — and a young group that wants to make some noise in the district. Capital has its best hitter returning in Sofia Cintron, and Madelaine Portillo will provide some strength in the middle. The Lady Jaguars will always be scrappy, but do they have enough firepower to contend for a spot in the Class 5A State Tournament?
Class 4A
District 2-4A
For the past six seasons, the district battle has come down to two teams: Los Alamos and Pojoaque Valley. This season should be no different. The Lady Hilltoppers will have size and athleticism, to go with one of the top setters in the state in senior Angelina Passalacqua. The Elkettes lost their three top hitters from last year’s 4A semifinal team to graduation, but sophomore outside hitter Larissa Rodriguez returns. Española Valley lost just three seniors from a 2-20 squad but will lack size up front. Taos has a new head coach in Rachel Rael and will look to 6-foot senior Kiona Ely to provide some power at the net.
Class 3A
District 2-3A
For three of the past four seasons, St. Michael’s and Las Vegas Robertson finished the regular season battling for the Class 3A title. The Lady Horsemen appear primed to make a fourth state title appearance, but the Lady Cardinals are in a state of flux. St. Michael’s return a powerful trio in Marissa Sandoval-Moya, Maya Pino and Alana Overton. Robertson not only has to replace graduating outside hitter Jaylee Gonzales, but junior Alexis Pacheco. Where did she go? Well, to crosstown rival West Las Vegas, which has just two seniors on a team that appears to be on the rise.
Santa Fe Indian School has to replace nine seniors from a team that was one win away from reaching the 3A semifinals but has junior outside hitter Emma Lewis to lead the way. Santa Fe Prep has a new coach in Cheney Doane, who will have seniors Nichole Gonzales and Emery Kurth with which to rebuild the program.
Class 2A
District 2-2A
Jessica Butler will continue the rebuilding project at Monte del Sol with mostly juniors and underclassmen, led by junior setter Stefnee Briceno-Roybal. Tierra Encantada comes off a 1-13 season in 2022 with a still-young team that gained experience in its first year under Mike Velarde.
District 5-2A
Escalante and Mora battled it out for district supremacy last season, but they were hit by graduation and will have to find suitable replacements. The Lobos return senior setter Aubrey Valdez and middle hitter Brooke
Vigil-Martinez is the top hitter coming back. The Rangerettes took a bigger hit, losing five key seniors that made a surprising run in the 2A bracket as a 12 seed.
Questa or Peñasco could be the team to beat, as the Lady Wildcats have a junior-loaded roster, led by Delilah Rael and Aliyah Santistevan. The Lady Panthers are senior-dominant with a strong hitter in Analise MacAuley. Mesa Vista will try to make a unique mix of seniors with freshmen and eighth graders for new head coach Kelly Cramer to mold.
District 6-2A
The mother/daughter duo of Audra and Ida Valencia take over the Pecos program, and they will return senior outside hitter/setter Lauren Vigil, but the Lady Panthers will lack height in a highly competitive district.
Class 1A
District 7-1A
The district suffered a blow with Santa Fe Waldorf closed for the 2023-24 school year, leaving teams scrambling to fill two matches on their schedule. New Mexico School for the Deaf had a promising 2022 season, and the bulk of that roster returns. The Lady Roadrunners will look to junior Angelique Quinonez and freshman Kimora Wilding to lead the way. Coronado must replace six seniors from a team that went 15-7.