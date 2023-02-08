Boys basketball

Las Vegas Robertson 65, Santa Fe Indian School 56 (OT)

What happened: It was a five-point swing that kept the Cardinals' District 2-3A hopes alive in a game in the Pueblo Pavilion on Wednesday night. Nathaniel Gonzales banked a 3-pointer with 2:26 left in overtime that broke a 51-all tie. Then he drew an offensive foul that led to a free throw by the sophomore and a 55-51 lead that held up. Robertson led 16-11 after a quarter and 29-28 at the half before the Braves held a 41-39 lead after three. Jesse James Gonzales had a chance to win the game in regulation, but his 12-footer at the buzzer rimmed out for a 49-all tie at the end of regulation.

