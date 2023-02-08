Las Vegas Robertson 65, Santa Fe Indian School 56 (OT)
What happened: It was a five-point swing that kept the Cardinals' District 2-3A hopes alive in a game in the Pueblo Pavilion on Wednesday night. Nathaniel Gonzales banked a 3-pointer with 2:26 left in overtime that broke a 51-all tie. Then he drew an offensive foul that led to a free throw by the sophomore and a 55-51 lead that held up. Robertson led 16-11 after a quarter and 29-28 at the half before the Braves held a 41-39 lead after three. Jesse James Gonzales had a chance to win the game in regulation, but his 12-footer at the buzzer rimmed out for a 49-all tie at the end of regulation.
Top players: Jesse James Gonzales had a team-high 18 points for the Cardinals, while Kenneth Montoya added 16. Senior post Bodie Schlinger added 13 and Nathaniel Gonzales had five of his 10 points in the overtime. The Braves were led by Owen Pecos' 14 points, while Kenyen Callado added 13 and Jamal Alonxzo had 12.
What's next: Robertson (20-3 overall, 6-1 in 2-3A) plays St. Michael's at home Friday with a chance to tie the Horsemen atop the district standings. SFIS (15-8, 3-4) entertains Raton at home Friday.
Girls basketball
Abq. High 66, Capital 25
What happened: It started off as a bad night and never stopped for the Lady Jaguars in a District 5-5A game against the Lady Bulldogs, who recorded their 20th win of the season in the process.. Capital managed just five points in the opening quarter and trailed 34-12 at the half in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Even though Capital broke double digits in the third quarter with 10 points, Albuquerque High scored 22 to take a 56-22 lead into the fourth.
Top players: Nicole Salazar led the Lady Jaguars with nine points, while Layla Cintron added eight. Leilani Love had 14 of her 24 points in the first quarter for the Lady Bulldogs.
What's next: Capital (6-17 overall, 4-3 in 5-5A) heads to Los Lunas on Friday.