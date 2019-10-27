As prep football rolls into the final week of the regular season, there is still plenty of intrigue for Northern teams — especially in the combination-plate districts. District 2/6-5A and 2/5-4A could see three-way ties for first place, and determining the order of finish could get messy. Here’s a breakdown of the possible scenarios:
District 2/6-5A: Capital can make the tiebreaker moot with a win over Santa Fe High on Friday to finish the district at 3-0. However, if the Demons (1-1) beat the Jaguars and Albuquerque Del Norte (1-1) beats Los Alamos, that would create a three-way tie and invokes the point-differential tiebreaker using games involving the three squads. New Mexico Activities Association bylaws cap the plus/minus margin of victory or loss at 13 points, and for the moment Capital holds a plus-7 total after beating the Knights 20-13 on Oct. 19. Del Norte is at minus-4 thanks to its 25-22 win over the Demons, who are at minus-3.
Santa Fe High must beat Capital by five points, which would put the two teams at plus-2 and Del Norte in third at its current total. Having broken the three-team tie, the next tiebreaker is head-to-head, which would give the title to the Demons and second to Capital.
If Santa Fe High wins by four, Capital is the district champ and the Knights would be second.
District 2/5-4A: Grants sits atop the standings at 4-0, with Taos and Albuquerque St. Pius at 3-1. The Pirates win the district title outright with a win over the Sartans, which opens the door for the Tigers to take second with a win over Bernalillo. If St. Pius and Taos win, it creates the dreaded three-way tie.
As it stands now, Grants has a plus-13 margin with its 49-19 win over the Tigers on Oct. 5. Taos owns a 21-19 win over St. Pius, but its point differential is at minus-11. Regardless of how much the Sartans beat the Pirates, Taos will end up third in any scenario, while St. Pius will win the district with a win.
However, if Bernalillo beats the Tigers, the two teams will be tied for third and the Spartans will earn the spot.
And the band played on?
No. No, it did not.
An interesting battle of wills took place between the referees and the home team early in the first quarter during Friday’s St. Michael’s-Las Vegas Robertson football game. Play was halted at the 8:48 mark as officials approached Cardinals head coach Leroy Gonzales and ordered him to have the Robertson band stop playing as the game was going on. A brief argument over rules and procedures ensued but, in the end, the music came to a halt.
As anyone who has ever watched a game at Cardinals Stadium can attest, the sound of the team’s marching band playing practically nonstop is just part of the deal.
The lack of tunes, minus the breaks for timeouts and halftime, made it seem a little weird.
Another dispute arose few minutes later when the crew’s side judge ordered the Robertson players to back off the sideline and stand on the track surrounding the field. He made the same demand for non-players standing along the sideline but well behind the 6-foot restricted area that offers a safe zone for the side judge to follow play without stepping onto the actual field.
Long story short, Robertson’s players spent about three snaps on the track before moving back at the coaches’ request.
Gonzales is part of a four-man committee that recommends rules changes for prep football. He said after the game that there is no rule that prohibits the band from playing.
Nine days ago, St. Michael’s head football coach Joey Fernandez didn’t mind playing an opponent coming off a bye week. His feelings might change after the Horsemen lost 44-0 to Las Vegas Robertson, which was coming off a bye week, on Friday. It was the second of three straight games in which St. Michael’s faced a team that had two weeks to prepare for the Horsemen.
On Oct. 19, St. Michael’s used a strong running game to beat West Las Vegas 27-19 before the Cardinals’ dominating performance the following week. Raton comes to Santa Fe on Saturday to finish the regular season at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.
So, how did this happen? Well, Fernandez was in charge of the district scheduling this year. After the game against the Dons, he admitted that it never occurred to him of the scenario.
“If I had written it all down, I would have noticed that,” Fernandez said. “That makes it tough.”
In case you missed it, college basketball season started over the weekend. The University of New Mexico men’s and women’s teams were both in action while the Northern New Mexico College were at home for two games each.
The Lobos men held a closed-door scrimmage Saturday against Oregon outside Portland, Ore., while the UNM women routed Colorado-Colorado Springs on Sunday afternoon before 4,015 fans in The Pit, 103-54.
The Northern men were swept by the University of the Southwest and Oklahoma City, losing both by a combined 11 points. The Northern women split against Southwest, winning 76-70, and losing to Southwestern Christian University, 66-51.
Monte del Sol’s boys soccer team didn’t just complete a perfect District 1-1A/3A season, it also was unblemished on the defensive side. That’s right, the Dragons did not allow their district opponents a single goal in 10 matches. As a matter of fact, Monte del Sol has not surrendered a goal in more than a month — a stretch of 11 matches. The last team to score on the Dragons was Hatch Valley in the final match of Albuquerque Sandia Prep’s Ben Kivitz Tournament, as the Bears scored twice in the second half of a 3-2 win.
While we’re at it, the Dragons haven’t lost since Socorro handed them a 4-0 loss in the opening round of the same tournament. That was 12 matches ago.
Miquela Martinez, a 2019 St. Michael’s graduate, is making her mark on the volleyball court at New Jersey’s Felician University. The freshman setter earned Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference’s rookie of the week award for the period ending Oct. 20 after she averaged 36 assists per match in a pair of wins during that week. Martinez, who was a two-time All-State selection, recorded 41 assists and 16 digs in Felician’s four-game win over Bloomfield on Oct. 16, and added 31 in a sweep of USciences three days later.
Martinez is averaging 29 assists and 11.6 digs per match.
