Marc Ducharme, Santa Fe Public School’s athletic director, watches races at an April 15 track meet at Capital. Citing health concerns, which he said partly came from the stress of his job, Ducharme resigned as the district’s AD, effective when his contract expires at the end of the month.
Marc Ducharme called it a dream come true when he became Santa Fe Public Schools’ athletic director in the summer of 2021.
But the dream came to an end last week. Citing health concerns that he said partly came from the stress of his job, Ducharme has resigned as the district’s athletic director, effective when his contract expires at the end of the month. A heart-related episode he had in early April led to a stay in the hospital and made Ducharme realize he needed a change.
It came to a head while he was on vacation at the start of June.
“The whole time I was on vacation, I was just thinking about [the job] and still stressing,” Ducharme said. “I needed to make changes in my life to make it a long one.”
Ducharme said he will take a position within the district’s curriculum and instruction department.
Ducharme accepted the job in July 2021, taking over the duties that Superintendent Larry “Hilario” Chavez oversaw while he was associate superintendent from 2019-21. He spent three years as principal of Nava Elementary School and has been with the district since 2012.
Chavez said Ducharme helped bring the athletic department “into the 21st century,” especially when it came to communication.
“He really helped steady the ship and make sure that some of the changes that didn’t happen [before] did take place,” Chavez said. “A lot of that was as far as the behind the scenes type of things that people typically don’t see. So he did a great job of building this department in that direction.”
Ducharme said budget cuts after the 2021-22 school year, during which the district eliminated the on-site AD positions, meant spreading those duties across a group of people, including district middle school athletic coordinator Estrella Flores, and athletic managers Louann Padilla (Santa Fe High) and Ray Salazar (Capital).
“We all took a lot on because we lost [Capital AD Charlie Bernert] and had to realign the responsibilities and everybody got a lot thrown on their plate,” Ducharme said.
Ducharme’s departure should not have a significant impact on the next school year’s athletic schedules for Santa Fe High and Capital. Chavez said they should be mostly complete, although there might be a handful of games that need to be added.
“Because most of them are on two-year contracts, for the most part, the schedules should be 75 to 90% complete,” Chavez said. “So, there’s not a lot of adjustment.”
Chavez said the district is reviewing the description of the position’s duties before advertising the opening. Once that is finished, the district will determine whether there is a candidate within the district to take it over or if it will be opened to applicants.
Chavez said there is no ideal candidate in mind, but there are a few qualities he’d like the next AD to have.
“What we’d like to see in the ideal world is somebody with head-coaching experience and some kind of athletic administration or administration experience,” Chavez said. “That’s in the ideal world. I’m not going to say that’s exactly what we are hoping to find. You just never know who’s going to show interest in a job like this.”