Marc Ducharme, Santa Fe Public School’s athletic director, watches races at an April 15 track meet at Capital. Citing health concerns which he said partly came from the stress of his job, Ducharme resigned as the district’s AD, effective when his contract expires at the end of the month.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Marc Ducharme called it a dream come true when he became Santa Fe Public Schools’ athletic director in the summer of 2021.

But the dream came to an end last week. Citing health concerns which he said partly came from the stress of his job, Ducharme has resigned as the district’s athletic director, effective when his contract expires at the end of the month. A heart-related episode he had in early April led to a stay in the hospital and made Ducharme realize he needed a change.

It came to a head while he was on vacation at the start of June.

