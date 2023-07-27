Santa Fe Little League got as close as it ever had to a World Series.

The league, though, will have to wait for the 2024 season, as its last hope came up painfully short Thursday evening.

Once again, the Santa Fe Little League Senior Softball All-Star team battled District 9 Little League from Waco, Texas, for the Little League Southwest Region title, but District 9 halted a sixth-inning rally that proved to be the difference in a 3-2 win in Pikeville, La.

