Santa Fe Little League got as close as it ever had to a World Series.
The league, though, will have to wait for the 2024 season, as its last hope came up painfully short Thursday evening.
Once again, the Santa Fe Little League Senior Softball All-Star team battled District 9 Little League from Waco, Texas, for the Little League Southwest Region title, but District 9 halted a sixth-inning rally that proved to be the difference in a 3-2 win in Pikeville, La.
It was the third straight region title for District 9, which advances to next week’s Little League World Series in Delaware to defend its World Series title. For many of the players on the Santa Fe Senior Softball team, it was the second straight year they came one win away from advancing.
Eight players were on the Junior Softball squad that lost in that division’s Southwest region. Santa Fe manager Maria Cedillo, who guided both teams, said this loss will sting for a while for the players.
She saw it in the eyes of her daughter, starting pitcher Nadia Cedillo, after the game.
“You could see the tears well up in her eyes,” coach Cedillo said. “It was within our grasp. A couple of hits, that’s what it came down to.”
If there was a consolation for Santa Fe, coach Cedillo said the District 9 coaches told her and the team they were the toughest opponent it has faced over the past two years.
“They showed us a lot of respect in that regard,” Cedillo said. “Their coach couldn’t speak highly enough of our team.”
Still, District 9 got the hits that Santa Fe didn’t. Nadia Cedillo allowed just six hits and one walk in her complete-game effort, but some of those hits were crucial, as was the walk.
She opened the game by surrendering a walk to Ky-Li Alonzo, who then stole second and scored on Journee White’s bunt to first baseman Mia Duran for the game’s first run.
Then, there were the plays District 9’s defense made that Santa Fe didn’t. Duran committed errors on consecutive ground balls, with the second allowing Alonzo to score for a 2-1 lead. Pitcher Christi McGuire added an RBI double that proved to be the crucial run for District 9.
It almost became a 4-1 lead for District 9 in the sixth, as it got its first two batters on base thanks to a single and a fielding error by Santa Fe third baseman Mariella Ruiz. It set up a double steal, which led to a throwing error by Ruiz. But Ka’Sara Brooks was called out at home trying to advance on the play, as Mia Duran backed up the play and threw to catcher Abrielle Herrera for the tag.
Buoyed by the play, Santa Fe made one final push, as Jamie Cisneros singled and moved to third on Abigail DeHerrera’s double to open the bottom of the sixth. Ruiz popped up to first base, then Cisneros scored on Leah Gutierrez’s grounder to McGuire for the second out. She helped when District 9 catcher Diana Salomon lost the ball tagging Cisneros for a 3-2 margin.
Coach Cedillo said District 9’s defense was stout and took away Santa Fe’s “small-ball” strategy.
“They covered bunts very well,” she said. “We knew we were going to have to hit the ball, and it does hang a little bit [because of the humidity]. Still, we were swinging and battling to just give it a good fight.”
Outgoing Santa Fe Little League President Aaron Ortiz said the league’s performance this year, in which it won four state titles and had two teams reach the Southwest Region tournament (Senior Softball and 50/70 Intermediate Baseball), was a sign the league is competing at the highest level. He hopes that means the league will one day get its first all-star team to the World Series — soon.
“I think at some point, we’re going to kick that door down,” Ortiz said. “We’re not just knocking on the door. We’re pounding on it and we’re going to knock it down. And when that happens, it’s going to be an eye-opening experience for a lot of people.”