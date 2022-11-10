RIO RANCHO — The strength of District 2-3A volleyball is not just in its quality.

Quantity had its role this season, which was much appreciated Thursday afternoon. Two of the district’s three teams in the Class 3A State Volleyball Tournament reached the winner’s bracket semifinal, which means they are one step away from advancing to Saturday’s actual semifinals in the double-elimination bracket.

St. Michael’s and Las Vegas Robertson, the top two seeds in the bracket, barely broke a sweat in advancing past their quarterfinal matches. The No. 1 Lady Horsemen shook off some early rust before dispatching No. 9 Albuquerque Cottonwood Classical Prep 25-9, 25-12, 25-8. As for the second-seeded Lady Cardinals, they swept past

