Santa Fe Indian School’s Mara Kahn, left, reacts to missing a block as Shade-Phea Young helps put up a wall Thursday during a State Volleyball Tournament match against Sandia Prep at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The Lady Braves lost 16-25, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25.
St. Michael’s volleyball players gather for a team cheer Thursday before playing Cottonwood Classical Prep in the first round of the State Volleyball Tournament at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The Lady Horsemen won 25-9, 25-12, 25-8.
Santa Fe Indian School coach Joseph Garcia dances out of the way as Crucita Pino tries to dive for a save during fourth game of the Lady Braves' loss to Sandia Prep during the first round of the State Volleyball Tournament at the Rio Rancho Events Center.
Lady Horseman Rebekah Bagwell tries to block a spike by the Coyotes' Maya Chavez during St. Michael's win over Cottonwood Classical Prep in the first round of the State Volleyball Tournament at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Nov 10, 2022.
Santa Fe Indian School’s Mara Kahn, left, reacts to missing a block as Shade-Phea Young helps put up a wall Thursday during a State Volleyball Tournament match against Sandia Prep at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The Lady Braves lost 16-25, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25.
St. Michael’s volleyball players gather for a team cheer Thursday before playing Cottonwood Classical Prep in the first round of the State Volleyball Tournament at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The Lady Horsemen won 25-9, 25-12, 25-8.
Santa Fe Indian School coach Joseph Garcia dances out of the way as Crucita Pino tries to dive for a save during fourth game of the Lady Braves' loss to Sandia Prep during the first round of the State Volleyball Tournament at the Rio Rancho Events Center.
Lady Horseman Rebekah Bagwell tries to block a spike by the Coyotes' Maya Chavez during St. Michael's win over Cottonwood Classical Prep in the first round of the State Volleyball Tournament at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Nov 10, 2022.
RIO RANCHO — The strength of District 2-3A volleyball is not just in its quality.
Quantity had its role this season, which was much appreciated Thursday afternoon. Two of the district’s three teams in the Class 3A State Volleyball Tournament reached the winner’s bracket semifinal, which means they are one step away from advancing to Saturday’s actual semifinals in the double-elimination bracket.
St. Michael’s and Las Vegas Robertson, the top two seeds in the bracket, barely broke a sweat in advancing past their quarterfinal matches. The No. 1 Lady Horsemen shook off some early rust before dispatching No. 9 Albuquerque Cottonwood Classical Prep 25-9, 25-12, 25-8. As for the second-seeded Lady Cardinals, they swept past
No. 10 Ruidoso for a 25-11, 25-16, 25-17 win.
Meanwhile, No. 4 Santa Fe Indian School stumbled against Albuquerque Sandia Prep, losing a tough four-game match 16-25, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25. But the Lady Braves began their march through the consolation bracket with a 25-13, 26-24, 25-23 sweep of 11-seed Tucumcari in the evening session.
It said something about the district that all three teams earned byes into the quarterfinals. St. Michael’s head coach Valerie Sandoval said playing Robertson and SFIS in two of the final three regular-season contests helped get the Lady Horsemen ready for the rigors of the three-day tournament. The Lady Cardinals handed St. Michael’s its only loss of the season when they came to Santa Fe and won in five tough games.
That late-season, big-match experience came in handy when St. Michael’s got off to a slow start against the Lady Coyotes. Cottonwood Classical only trailed 8-7 in the first game, but the Lady Horsemen (23-1) steadily found their rhythm and sped up the tempo. They scored the next five points, then finished the opener by scoring
12 of the last 13 points.
“It seemed like we were scoping things out a little too long,” Sandoval said. “I felt like they really became focused and really started pushing the pace. Our passes were getting right to our setter and we were able to run some stuff.”
And the reward for St. Michael’s after such a dominating win? A matchup with the Lady Sundevils. It marks the fifth straight season the rivals face off in the postseason.
Last year, Sandia Prep upset the Lady Horsemen in the quarterfinals, forcing them play their way through the consolation bracket to the semifinals.
St. Michael’s got its revenge, but the five-game battle took its toll, as Robertson swept the Lady Horsemen in the 3A final.
The Lady Horsemen are well aware of not overlooking their opponent. Sophomore setter/outside hitter Marissa Sandoval-Moya said even though they know Sandia Prep from previous years, it’s still hard to game plan for an opponent St. Michael’s hasn’t faced — unlike playing Robertson or SFIS.
“It is hard because you just don’t know what to expect out of everybody,” Sandoval-Moya said. “Coach has been telling us we need to play our game. We need to set it up right and kill every ball and just bring it, 100 percent.”
Robertson, meanwhile, continued to show it has made significant strides since a slow start in the nondistrict season. The Lady Cardinals (20-4) have won 14 of their past 15 matches, with the only loss to the Lady Horsemen. The Lady Cardinals were only challenged in Game 2, when the Lady Warriors got within 17-13 before Robertson pulled away.
Vanessa Gonzales, Robertson’s second-year head coach, said the underclassmen who stepped into some of the roles left by graduation of nine senior have learned how to play at the varsity level.
“They have now adjusted to playing at a faster level, a higher level, and right on time,” Gonzales said. “I think they are peaking at the right time and playing well together.”
The Lady Braves, meanwhile, struggled with untimely errors that stole momentum they were building against Sandia Prep in the quarterfinals. In Game 3, the Lady Braves trimmed a 20-13 deficit to 22-20 when a Shade-Phea Young serve sailed long, and Sandia Prep scored the last three points for a crucial win.
In Game 4, neither team held a lead larger than three points, and SFIS (18-7) held a 22-20 edge when Maria Begay hammered a kill off the Lady Sundevils block. However, Amelie Martinez had a quick kill that sailed over the Lady Braves defense, Begay sailed a hit wide to tie the score.
Sandia Prep held a 26-25 lead when Cedar McCall took advantage of a Lady Braves overpass and tipped it onto the open SFIS side for the win.
Errors continued to plague SFIS in the consolation bracket, especially in Game 2. After taking a 7-1 lead, the Lady Braves had six mishits that helped the Lady Rattlers to a 12-5 spurt that handed them a 13-12 lead. SFIS finally got on track with its hitting attack, but was never consistent the rest of the night. In the third game, Tucumcari benefited from 10 hitting and serving errors by the Lady Braves before Jalen Abeyta had consecutive kills to break a 23-all tie and end the night.
SFIS head coach Joseph Garicia credited a season-long mantra of “Hakuna Matata” (It means “No worries”) for helping the team get through its struggles.
“One point at a time,” Garcia said. “We’re going to have our mess-ups here and there, but we’re going to let it go. Take one point at a time, one serve at a time, one pass at a time. One kill. Each point is a point closer to victory. That has been the mentality we’ve had all season.”