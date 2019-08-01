And then there were two.
District 1/5-2A is down to just two football teams — Escalante/Coronado and Newcomb — after Albuquerque’s Mission Achievement and Success Charter School ended its membership with the New Mexico Activities Association earlier this week.
Escalante head coach Dusty Giles confirmed that Thursday, which means the Oct. 18 game between the Lobos and the Skyhawks will be for the district title.
Giles said he was not aware of MAS’ departure from the organization until a fellow head coach informed him.
“The only reason I knew it was that [Socorro head coach Damien] Ocampo called me and told me,” Giles said.
The call proved to be fortuitous, as Chieftains and Escalante scheduled a nondistrict game on Oct. 3 to fill holes in their schedules. The Lobos were supposed to play MAS on Oct. 4 at home. The district already lost Questa after it forfeited the last two games of the 2018 season, marking the second straight year the program did that. While the NMAA lists Questa as an independent team, it is not known if the school will field a squad this year.
McCurdy shuddered its program for the 2019 season in June when half of the team was ruled academically ineligible after spring grades.
Giles said Escalante already accounted for Questa’s absence, but McCurdy’s decision left the program with almost no time to find another team to fill that spot. Giles said he might try to schedule a junior varsity team instead, but also might just go with a nine-game schedule.
“That’s not good for the kids,” Giles said. “They only get 10 games, and that is a part of playing high school football. With boys being boys, I’m sure they want to play 10 [games].”