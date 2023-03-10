ALBUQUERQUE — The chip on James Branch’s shoulder was evident almost from the moment he stepped into the interview room in the bowels of The Pit Friday afternoon.

Here he was, the head coach of the defending Class 3A champion in Las Vegas Robertson, but he hardly felt like it. In fact, none of the Cardinals were feeling the love. So, when third-seeded Robertson used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to dispatch No. 2 Navajo Prep, 49-36, in the 3A semifinal to reach its second straight final, he had the platform he wanted to air grievances.

“Disrespected, by the media,” Branch said in response to how he felt about the Cardinals being considered underdogs in the 3A state tournament.