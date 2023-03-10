Cardinals center Bodie Schlinger battles for a rebound with Eagles center Orion King in a Class 3A semifinal on Friday in The Pit in Albuquerque. Robertson beat Navajo Prep 49-36 to reach Saturday's title game.
Cardinals center Bodie Schlinger battles for a rebound with Eagles center Orion King in a Class 3A semifinal on Friday in The Pit in Albuquerque. Robertson beat Navajo Prep 49-36 to reach Saturday's title game.
ALBUQUERQUE — The chip on James Branch’s shoulder was evident almost from the moment he stepped into the interview room in the bowels of The Pit Friday afternoon.
Here he was, the head coach of the defending Class 3A champion in Las Vegas Robertson, but he hardly felt like it. In fact, none of the Cardinals were feeling the love. So, when third-seeded Robertson used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to dispatch No. 2 Navajo Prep, 49-36, in the 3A semifinal to reach its second straight final, he had the platform he wanted to air grievances.
“Disrespected, by the media,” Branch said in response to how he felt about the Cardinals being considered underdogs in the 3A state tournament.
With a chance to now exact some retribution at noon Saturday against heated District 2-3A rival and top-seeded St. Michael’s, Branch said it was time to acknowledge something.
“We came here to do a job — to defend our state title,” Branch said. “And we’re playing like it right now.”
If there is one area that has emboldened the Cardinals in their championship defense, it is in their defense. Facing an Eagles team that had a size advantage in just about every position on the court, Robertson (26-5) forced a 14-for-34 shooting effort out of its opponent, held sophomore guard Xavier Nez scoreless and hustled its way to a 34-24 rebounding advantage.
It all came to a head in an almost perfect 4-minute, 27-second stretch in which Navajo Prep (26-3) turned the ball over three times and missed its only two shots. Meanwhile, the Cardinals scored on three straight possessions after Wallen Descheeny hit a corner 3-pointer with 5:07 left that pulled Navajo Prep within 35-34.
Jesse James Gonzales, the 5-foot-5 sophomore guard, said the guards took their defensive roles personally to slow down the Eagles’ duo of Nez and Jude Thomas, who had 17 points but on 5-for-15 shooting. The pair were just 2-for-10 from the perimeter, as Navajo Prep hit just three of 16 tries overall.
“They’re all bigger than us — 6-foot across the board,” Gonzales said. “We knew we had to defend the 3. They’re all shooters.”
Meanwhile, Gonzales helped Robertson stave off elimination by scoring six of the Cardinals’ points during the 10-point scoring run. His 12-foot jumper with 4:36 to go started the spurt, and he scored the last four points with a drive through the lane. He knocked down two free throws with 1:01 to go for a 45-34 lead.
Matt Melvin, Navajo Prep’s head coach, said Robertson had an uncanny ability to hit big shots just when it appeared momentum was swinging toward his team.
“We would make a push and really try to get some momentum going,” Melvin said. “They did a heck of a job every time we felt like we were getting back into this thing, scratching and clawing, and they would come and knock down a big shot or they’d get three stops.”
Perhaps the unsung hero for Robertson was 6-2 junior wing Mateo Contreras. After missing most of the season recovering from a broken leg suffered during football season, Contreras is showing flashes of the athleticism that made him a handful during last year’s state title run.
Contreras hit three 3-pointers, including one with a defender in his face with 23 seconds left in the third that pushed the Robertson margin to 32-26. He hit two big shots off of drives in the fourth quarter, including one 33 seconds into the quarter that turned into a three-point play and a 35-27 edge.
Contreras said he is getting to the point where he is thinking less about his injury and more about the game.
“I think sometimes you just caught up in the moment and you're getting into a groove with your team,” Contreras said. “I think it just comes naturally at that point. I'm good now. All I can do is just forget about it.”
Some things, though, just cannot be shrugged off — like a reigning state champion that feels like it hasn’t been afforded the respect it deserves. Granted, the Cardinals have yet to beat St. Michael’s in three tries during the district season, and Branch conceded the Horsemen are the team to beat.
But the eyes also showed a steely determination to prove the world wrong.
“If we do what we're supposed to do, we could come in and shock everybody on Saturday,” Branch said, “because obviously they're the prohibitive favorite. They're the number-one team all year. They're supposed to win.”
Cardinals assistant coach Victor Ulibarri couldn’t help but chime in the one “Us versus the World” theme of the post-game news conference.
“We do what we do,” Ulbarri said. “We don’t give a [expletive] about anybody else. We do what we do, and we play Robertson basketball.”
As the players cheered their coach, Branch stepped in to concur with his colleague.
“I was just trying to be politically correct,” Branch said as the players roared in laughter.