One out away from pure bliss. One hit away from mind-numbing pain.
Those were the two options available to the Las Vegas Robertson Cardinals and their fans from the moment East Mountain’s Ross Amestoy’s bases-loaded blooper began to fade in shallow left field.
The Cardinals were trying to preserve a 9-7 lead as they were just one out away from returning to the Class 3A state baseball championship game. If Amestoy’s ball fell in front of charging Robertson left fielder Derek Montaño, the semifinal game with the Timberwolves would extend into extra innings — or worse, end in a seventh-inning collapse.
The only ones not worried about the outcome were reliever Isaiah Ortiz and shortstop Caleb “Lubby” Marrujo. They knew from experience what Montaño could do.
“He always does that in practice, so I wasn’t worried,” Marrujo said.
“I had a feeling he was going to get there,” Ortiz said.
Their confidence was rewarded — just barely — as Montaño raced in from deep left field to get his glove under the ball for the final out of the game and start a celebration that centered on him.
But how close was Amestoy from being a hero?
“It was close,” Montaño said with a wry smile.
The 9-7 win gives Robertson (13-7) a chance to do what the coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t let them do in 2020 — repeat as state champion, since that season was canceled. The Cardinals, the sixth seed in the tournament and the 2019 state champion, play No. 1 Albuquerque Sandia Prep at 12:30 p.m. Friday at UNM’s Santa Ana Star Field.
The Sundevils had a much easier time in their semifinal, beating New Mexico Military Institute 10-0 in five innings to advance.
But Robertson is back to defend its title despite a 1-5 slump near the end of the regular season that had the Cardinals fighting for their postseason lives. However, the offensive inconsistency that bedeviled the Cardinals during that stretch quickly gave way to a suddenly surging offense that has scored 40 runs during a perfectly timed four-game winning streak.
“We’re dirtbags, that’s what we are,” Robertson head coach Leroy Gonzalez said. “There’s not one guy over 6-foot [on the roster]. The guys are just ‘IBMs’ — ‘Itty Bitty Mexicans’ as [former Robertson head football coach Chad Roanhaus] used to call them. We’re just grinders. We’re gonna get dirty because we have to win games.”
That much was true. By the end of the game, only second baseman Rico Montoya still wore clean white pants, and that was because he entered the game in the seventh inning.
Robertson managed only eight hits, and all but one of them came in the first three frames. They were enough to scratch out all of their runs and take a 9-4 lead through 21/2 innings.
The third inning, though, was a microcosm of the Cardinals’ scrappiness. They turned three walks, two hit batsmen, a wild pitch and two singles into five runs that broke a 4-all tie.
Three walks opened the frame, and Robertson scored all of its runs on two hits, an RBI groundout and a wild pitch that brought in a sliding Ortiz for a 9-4 lead. Ortiz said the infectious attitude in the Cardinals dugout played a big role in the rally.
“The energy in the dugout is amazing,” Ortiz said. “You can feel it when you’re in the [batter’s] box. They’re behind you, cheering you on, and it works. It helps.”
What helps more is having a game plan at the plate. Gonzalez said that was missing during the Cardinals’ slide, and it was never more evident than at St. Michael’s on June 17, a 2-1 loss in which Robertson had baserunners in every inning but one.
While the Cardinals coaxed six walks and two hit batsmen against the Horsemen, they showed impatience at the plate with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-6. The outcome was far different in Tuesday’s rematch with St. Michael’s in the 3A opening-round game, as every Robertson batter collected a hit and scored a run.
Against the Timberwolves, five Cardinals scored at least a run, and five had at least one RBI.
“It’s super important to have a great game plan,” Ortiz said. “It’s a little game between you and the pitcher and it’s about whoever wins.”
Robertson’s output was enough for Marrujo, who labored through three tough innings before finding the right rhythm. East Mountain (13-6) collected seven of its 10 hits in the first three innings and even led 3-2 after the opening frame.
From the fourth inning until Marrujo hit the 120-pitch limit with two outs in the seventh, the Timberwolves had just two hits and a hit batsman. One of them was a solo home run by Cooper Davis to cut the lead to 9-6 in the sixth. The hit batsman came on Marrujo’s final pitch, which he said was a game-ending strike, but Timberwolves first baseman Garrett Hitchcock was standing over the plate.
Still, Marrujo said Gonzalez’s decision to let his senior ace call his own pitches helped him find a steady rhythm.
“The fourth and the fifth, I was just rolling, I was good,” Marrujo said. “Then in the sixth, coach kept giving me signs and that was slowing me down, but I still fought throughout.”
The ball went to Ortiz, but East Mountain went into its own “dirtbag” mentality. An error by Cardinals third baseman Steven Pedro and a walk by Cooper Davis loaded the bases. Then Pedro tried to make the final out at third on Jake McFall’s grounder, but Reed Davis beat him to the bag and Hitchcock scored to make it 9-7 and leave the bases loaded for the top of the order and Amestoy.
Ortiz, though, didn’t let the miscues get to him.
“The only thing I had to do was stay confident in myself and my team,” Ortiz said. “I knew the guys behind me would back me up.”
That confidence was rewarded with Montaño’s knight-in-not-shining armor gallop to save the day.
After all, a dirtbag’s signature is not in his sheen, but the stain he leaves behind.
