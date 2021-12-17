ISLETA PUEBLO — This week, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady announced he had signed 10 college athletes to name, image and likeness deals that will put money in their pockets and their faces on the clothing line the GOAT is launching.
My, oh my, have times changed.
When he was a college recruit in the late 1970s, Eric Dickerson made headlines when, as a high school senior, he suddenly emerged behind the wheel of a gold Trans Am that many thought was a gift from a generous booster from a school trying to land his services.
We now live in a world where college athletes can ink endorsement deals that can earn them bigger paychecks than most of the professors who teach their classes — all with the blessing of the NCAA, an organization that spent decades tearing down programs giving improper benefits to college kids.
“I said this years ago; I’ve never been a big fan of the NCAA,” Dickerson said Friday as part of his keynote speaker duties with the 2021 New Mexico Bowl.
Saturday’s game between UTEP and Fresno State kicks off at noon at University Stadium in Albuquerque. It marks the return of the bowl to New Mexico; last year’s game was moved to Texas due to health restrictions at home stemming from the impact of COVID-19.
Dickerson, now a spry 61-year-old who looks like a man not far removed from his playing days, addressed a room full of local dignitaries and guests from each team during a lunch at Isleta Resort.
Beforehand, he paused for a few moments to discuss his thoughts on a handful of topics. The former NFL star and 1999 Hall of Fame inductee was asked how he felt about NIL deals, about the NCAA transfer portal and about the one record he thinks will stand the test of time.
“I always thought that [the NCAA] exploited young athletes, women and boys both,” Dickerson said, criticizing the organization that for decades has generated millions of dollars off the marketing and sales of unpaid amateurs. “I’m big on paying the players or let these young athletes get something in return for their services, so I’m for [NILs] 100 percent.”
Dickerson followed a Heisman-caliber career at SMU with 11 seasons in the NFL, most notably his time in Los Angeles with the Rams. He still holds the single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards in 1984 when he became (at the time) just the second player to ever eclipse 2,000.
With the expanded 17-game schedule, he said it’s just a matter of time before someone passes his mark.
“The record that I’ve always said that will last longer than 2,000 yards is the rookie rushing record,” he said. “You gotta think that as a rookie, no team is willing to build a team around a rookie.”
Dickerson set that standard in 1983 when, just months removed from his remarkable run as part of SMU’s famed Pony Express, he averaged 113 yards and 4.6 yards a carry for coach John Robinson’s Rams.
With the NCAA having ceded some of its power to the student-athletes, Dickerson also lauded the relaxed standards of the transfer portal. Until two years ago, players were required to sit out a year and risk losing a year of eligibility by transferring from one school to another.
They can now jump from one team to another by entering their name into the transfer portal without needing permission from their coaches or the school. It has instantly changed the way college teams have approached recruiting, putting less of an emphasis on high school recruits and more of a push on landing athletes who’ve already proven themselves at the college level.
For years, Dickerson said, coaches were able to leave one job for another without consequences.
“I’ve said this for 20 years, I’ve said it’s B.S. that a kid can’t transfer, but a coach can leave with no baggage,” he said, saying it’s impossible for a 16- or 17-year-old kid to make the perfect choice on a future school but is expected to honor that decision for four years once making it. “If a kid don’t want to be there, why would you want to keep them there anyway or punish them?”
Dickerson said he was never one to trust the media, saying he lost faith in many journalists for the way he was portrayed during his days at SMU. On Friday, he said he prided himself on being direct and honest with his answers. He also said that, despite an appearance that says he’s still in great shape, there comes a time when every football player knows it’s time to hang ’em up.
Even during his playing days, he admitted not having the stomach to watch kickoffs and punt returns because those elements of the game were so violent.
“Football is a sport that you have to have the stomach for,” he said. “Know this: If your momma got out there and put the ball under her arm, they’re gonna hit your momma, too. I mean, that’s just how it works in football.”
As rough as it was, there are no regrets. Dickerson said he’s grateful for having had a rival coach drive to his house when he was 16 to talk him into not quitting. Dickerson said he had decided to give it up when he felt he wasn’t being treated fairly.
“He said, Eric you’re one of the best athletes we’ve ever seen in these parts,” Dickerson said. “He said, ‘Let me tell you something; I’m not saying that you’re going to play professional football’ because I didn’t even think about that at all, but this could be your way out to go college and get a good education.”
That coach was right, of course. Dickerson’s trajectory rose from high school legend to one of the country’s most dynamic running backs, followed by a legendary pro career that landed him in Canton and gave him the kind of perspective that few have ever had.
