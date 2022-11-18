New Mexico United logo

The New Mexico United Academy almost pulled off a comeback, but fell to the Tampa Bay United Academy, 4-3, in the USL Academy Playoffs on Friday in Tampa, Fla.

The New Mexico United Academy, which beat AC Connecticut 2-0 in its first match in Group A play, found itself down 3-0 at 25 minutes into the match before it began a furious rally.

Santa Fe High’s Alex Waggoner, who scored both of his team’s goals the previous day, had a goal in the 32nd minute. Tampa Bay United Academy led 3-2 entering the 79th minute when New Mexico’s Academy tied the score on Ivan Moore’s low shot to the far post.

