The New Mexico United Academy almost pulled off a comeback, but fell to the Tampa Bay United Academy, 4-3, in the USL Academy Playoffs on Friday in Tampa, Fla.
The New Mexico United Academy, which beat AC Connecticut 2-0 in its first match in Group A play, found itself down 3-0 at 25 minutes into the match before it began a furious rally.
Santa Fe High’s Alex Waggoner, who scored both of his team’s goals the previous day, had a goal in the 32nd minute. Tampa Bay United Academy led 3-2 entering the 79th minute when New Mexico’s Academy tied the score on Ivan Moore’s low shot to the far post.
The club appeared to avoid a disastrous loss and would pick up a point for a tie in its goal to win its group, but it was not to be. Tampa responded almost immediately and scored on a header in the final moments.
New Mexico United Academy head coach Luke Sanford said he was impressed with his club’s gritty play in rallying from a three-goal deficit.
“They believed the whole time,” Sanford said. “I didn’t have to say much to them at halftime. They knew. They knew.
“It’s a tough one to swallow, for sure, just to come back with a minute left. It was a tough goal to give up, but that’s the game.”
New Mexico United Academy has a shot at advancing out of Group A. It needs to beat Indy Eleven, while Tampa Bay United Academy either ties or loses to AC Connecticut.
Only the top team from Groups A and B advance to the Sunday finals.