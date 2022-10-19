SFHS and Clovis.jpg

Clovis High senior Kash Roberts runs with the ball during an Oct. 7 game against Santa Fe High at Leon Williams Stadium. Clovis won 53-0.

 Chris Vargas/Eastern New Mexico News

Don’t ask Andrew Martinez about the status of Clovis football, because he still sees a formidable program.

The head coach of Santa Fe High said the Wildcats still have size and talent. And the community support appears to be strong, as he saw dozens of middle school kids milling about Leon Williams Stadium when the Demons came to town Oct. 7. Of course, nothing can dull the image of a struggling team like suffering a 53-0 drubbing, which Clovis did to the Demons in a District 5-6A game.

“It’s a football town, and they love all their sports,” Martinez said.

