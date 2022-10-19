Don’t ask Andrew Martinez about the status of Clovis football, because he still sees a formidable program.
The head coach of Santa Fe High said the Wildcats still have size and talent. And the community support appears to be strong, as he saw dozens of middle school kids milling about Leon Williams Stadium when the Demons came to town Oct. 7. Of course, nothing can dull the image of a struggling team like suffering a 53-0 drubbing, which Clovis did to the Demons in a District 5-6A game.
“It’s a football town, and they love all their sports,” Martinez said.
But the win was just the second of the season for the Wildcats, who started 0-6 before beating Albuquerque High and the Demons to start district play. It didn’t help that the school hired first-year head coach Andrew McCraw in May, which gave him just a few months to put his stamp on one of the state’s legendary programs. Clovis has won 13 state titles, which is the most of any Class 6A school in the state.
“[The players] have responded — maybe not as soon as we would have liked,” McCraw said. “Coming [to Clovis] in the middle of the summer is hard and everyone is trying to learn everything on the fly. We were trying to get coaches moved into houses and trying to build relationships with the kids, but it’s gotten better every week.”
Still, McCraw is taking over a program that has not made it to the state championship game in 15 years and last hoisted a blue trophy in 2001. Clovis has not fallen off the cliff, often producing winning records, district titles and reaching the state playoffs. In fact, Clovis failed to make the playoffs in 2021 for the first time in 21 years.
However, the Wildcats need to beat Capital at home Thursday night and Los Lunas next week to avoid a second straight absence from the postseason.
Jaguars head coach Joaquin Garcia, who was an assistant at Clovis from 2002-05 under acclaimed head coach Eric Roanhaus, said Clovis’ lack of success isn’t a sign of its demise. Rather, the pendulum of power has shifted from the southern schools to the Albuquerque/Rio Rancho area. Prior to Rio Rancho Cleveland winning its first state title in 2011, schools in the south and southeast part of the state won 24 of the previous 30 big-school state titles. Since then, only Las Cruces High in 2012 and 2013 has claimed a blue trophy.
Garcia said the elite-level talent is in the central part of the state, and the participation level at Cleveland and Rio Rancho reminds him of what he saw at Clovis 20 years ago.
“We’re trying to get there [at Capital], but when you have 100 kids and Cleveland, they have, what, 160 kids in their program? You can pick and choose what you want,” Garcia said.
McCraw, who played for an equally prestigious Lovington program in the mid-1990s, said that hasn’t tempered expectations, which are still sky-high.
“You go to restaurants and you hear people talking about Clovis football,” McCraw said. “When I grew up in Lovington, you wanted to grow up and play for the Wildcats. Here, you want to wear that purple and white. That just goes to show you people still have high expectations and you have to meet those high expectations.
“Now, you can’t let that guide every decision you make, but people expect you to win. And you gotta find ways to win.”
Roanhaus, who retired in 2016 after 39 years at the school, said the changing demographics of Clovis also had a big impact. He said Cannon Air Force Base catered to older families during his time there, and the football program benefitted from gaining talented out-of-state athletes. As the base’s population skewed toward younger families the elementary schools have grown, but many of those kids leave after only a few years.
“Our base contributed and helped us a lot over the years,” Roanhaus said. “We had some good kids and we lost some good kids because they stayed here for maybe only three years. But the changing mission of the military bases and the absence of older kids has hurt us a bit.”
Still, the Wildcats were competitive under Cal Fullerton, a longtime assistant under Roanhaus, and appeared to be turning a corner in 2019, with an 8-4 record and the No. 2 seed in the 6A bracket. A tough 56-43 semifinal loss to eventual state champion Cleveland gave hope Clovis could contend for a state title in 2020.
Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit.
McCraw, who was an offensive assistant at Eastern New Mexico from 2017-21, said Clovis would have been a top-three team, at the very least, if it weren’t for the pandemic.
“They had some [Division I] kids that went to UNM, and their quarterback [Chance Harris] went to Colorado State,” McCraw said. “I definitely think that was a year they had a real good shot, but COVID affected everybody and everything interrupted it.”
The lingering effects of the pandemic were felt in the 2021 spring season, where the Wildcats went 3-2, and the subsequent fall, as Clovis lost some players to other schools to other schools in the state and Texas.
McCraw, who spent the 2021 season at Belen before taking on the Clovis position, said the program still has the prestige and feels it is capable of contending, even if it doesn’t get as many high-level athletes. The feeder programs at the middle-school level are still pumping out talent, he said, plus the support from the community and the administration remains strong.
“Our situation is really good,” McCraw said. “Obviously, it’s going to take a while. We had to play a lot of seniors and our junior class isn’t very big, but we have some talent coming up through our feeder teams.
“Hopefully, we get better and better every year to where we will definitely be competing for state titles, or getting to the semifinals.”
For now, Clovis shares a common bond with its Thursday night opponent, Capital — both of them are desperate for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
It just doesn’t have the same ring to it as challenging for state titles.