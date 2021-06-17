McCurdy baseball coach Robert DeVargas thought he was a carnival barker for a minute.
But DeVargas discovered he has a pretty salty baseball team instead.
The Santa Rosa Lions used an eight-run third inning that blossomed into a 19-11 win over the visiting Bobcats in a nondistrict game Thursday. What impressed DeVargas was the way his team battled after falling behind 11-6 heading into the fourth and 16-7 into the sixth.
McCurdy (14-1) scored four runs in the top of the sixth before the Lions (11-4) scored three times to put the outcome out of reach. DeVargas marveled at how the Bobcats responded.
“They could have folded the tents and shooed the giraffes and elephants out of there,” DeVargas said. “But they kept at it. They were hitting them.”
McCurdy collected 14 hits, with Marcus Martinez going 4-for-4 with a three-run home run and two doubles. He also drove in five runs to lead all players. The Bobcats struggled with errors, and committed six to help fuel Santa Rosa’s comeback from a 6-3 deficit.
