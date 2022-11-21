Mike Canning thought it would be good to watch the U.S.-Wales World Cup match Monday away from home.

So, he made the five-minute walk to Boxcar Bar and Grill. Much to his surprise, Canning found only one available seat.

“I thought I could walk in and get a seat anywhere,” said Canning, a retired resident. “Being a work day, I think all these people are skipping work.”

