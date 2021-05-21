New Mexico United's home away from home for part of the 2020 United Soccer League season in Colorado became the site of their latest triumph Friday night.
Playing a man down for the final 40 minutes after a second-half red card left just 10 players on the field, the United knocked off Colorado Springs, 3-1, on a night when the host Switchbacks FC staged the grand opening of their new $42 million downtown stadium.
United coach Troy Lesesne lauded his team's play in the face of adversity. In working nearly half the game shorthanded, he said it mirrored so many of the challenges New Mexico has faced in the last 12-plus months.
"It just gives you so much pride in our club because that's what our club stands for," he said. "We're up against adversity. We're going to fight through it til the end. What a result. What a fantastic result."
The Switchbacks allowed the United to hold home matches at its previous facility last year when New Mexico health guidelines prevented the team from playing in the state.
Goals by Sergio Rivas, Amando Moreno and Daniel Bruce got the United the three points for a win on the road. At 2-1-1, the United find themselves in sole possession of second place in the USL’s Mountain Division behind unbeaten Rio Grande Valley.
Colorado Springs scored first, getting a goal in the second minute from Hadju Barry. The United tied it just six minutes later on the Rivas equalizer, a right-footed shot that crossed over from the left side of the box.
Tied at halftime, New Mexico got the eventual game-winner in the 49th minute from Moreno but suffered a huge blow just five minutes later when Andrew Tinari picked up his second yellow card after a foul. That second card was an automatic red, leaving the United a man down for the final 40-plus minutes of regulation and stoppage time.
With Colorado Springs keeping the pressure on, Bruce literally ended it with a goal just seconds before time expired in what was the 97th minute after stoppage time.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.