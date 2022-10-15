What happened: The Demons were down five starters for their District 5-5A match in Albuquerque on Saturday, but it didn't show. They shook off a slow start and built a 6-0 lead before head coach Chris Eadie substituted liberally the rest of the match.
"Lots of new faces and lots of first goals, first varsity matches for some of our guys," Eadie said. "Good for that, but otherwise, it wasn't one of those super challenging games."
Top players: Freshman Luis Ruano, one of several swing players on the Demons' roster, had a pair of goals. Pablo Canivell and Chris Solano also scored twice. Evan Eadie dished out three assists, while Gustavo Medina scored his first goal as a varsity or junior-varsity player.
What's next: Santa Fe High (15-3 overall, 7-1 in 5-5A) plays host to Capital on Wednesday.
Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 10, Abq. Manzano 0
What happened: The Demonettes needed a break after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Los Lunas on Wednesday and got it. They needed 56 minutes to dispatch the Lady Monarchs at home. The win keeps Santa Fe High (11-5-2, 6-1-1) firmly in second place in the district.
Top players: Asha Smelser had her prints all over the place, scoring four goals and distributing a pair of assists. Jazzi Gonzalez recorded a hat trick, while Lily Earnest had a pair of goals and an assist.
What's next: The Demonettes will play at Capital on Wednesday.