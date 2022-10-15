Santa Fe High School logo

Boys soccer

Santa Fe High 8, Abq. Manzano 1

What happened: The Demons were down five starters for their District 5-5A match in Albuquerque on Saturday, but it didn't show. They shook off a slow start and built a 6-0 lead before head coach Chris Eadie substituted liberally the rest of the match.

Popular in the Community