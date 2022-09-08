090322 SFHS football1

Demons quarterback Santiago Villasenor, right, is taken down on a keeper by Horsemen defender John Leeder during during Santa Fe High's 47-0 loss to St. Michael’s on Saturday at Ivan Head Stadium.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Of all the worst-case scenarios for the 2022 season, not one Santa Fe High Demon imagined this.

Their new starting quarterback was a wide receiver who had never played the position until two weeks ago.

They could be on their fourth-string running back for Friday’s home game against Silver.

Service notification

Dear readers, The santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Popular in the Community