Of all the worst-case scenarios for the 2022 season, not one Santa Fe High Demon imagined this.
Their new starting quarterback was a wide receiver who had never played the position until two weeks ago.
They could be on their fourth-string running back for Friday’s home game against Silver.
Their All-District 5-5A defensive lineman who is now starting at linebacker (Andrew Allen) could miss the game against the Colts because of illness.
Only one starting offensive lineman — senior Charly Skelton — practiced this week.
To top it off, Santa Fe High head coach Andrew Martinez has been sick for much of this week, and offensive coordinator Carl Vigil was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday.
How much worse can things get for the 0-3 Demons? Martinez doesn’t want to think about that.
“I’m never going to say it’s as bad as it can get because somebody upstairs might say, ‘I can make it a whole lot worse for you if I want to,’ ” Martinez said. “I’m just taking an optimistic approach. If something happens or someone gets sick or isn’t available, I’m like, ‘OK, who can we move where?’ ”
The good news is the Demons might see half of the 17 players who were absent for last week’s 47-0 loss to St. Michael’s because of injury or illness return for a key game against one of the top contenders in Class 4A. Still, they will be without any of their starting offensive backfield, as quarterback Michael Abeyta is done for the season with a torn left ACL, while running backs Alex Cora (separated shoulder, broken collarbone) and Julian Opetaia will not play this week.
Allen has seen his role switch from backup quarterback to starting running back on offense and from defensive end to linebacker on defense, but is a game-time decision as he deals with an illness. If he is not available, expect a running back-by-committee approach for Santa Fe High. De facto offensive coordinator Joe Jiron, normally the lineman coach and former offensive coordinator at Capital, pulled the starting offense aside after practice to explain his expectations going into Friday night, and he emphasized the importance of establishing the ground game.
It was a key element last year for the Demons, but has been almost nonexistent through three games. They have yet to hit the 100-yard mark as a team this season and managed just 49 yards on the ground against the Horsemen.
Skelton said running the ball effectively will be essential, especially with sophomore Santiago Villasenor still learning the quarterback position.
“Week 1, we had a quarterback who could sling it and we were real pass heavy,” Skelton said. “Right now, we’re trying to get in with our big bunch and just take it to the hole.“
As for Villasenor, he comes off an inauspicious first game where he hit just three of 16 passes for 22 yards and an interception. Martinez said the coaching staff threw Villesenor’s name out as a option because of his athleticism and a solid arm.
The decision to move him behind center came the day after a 50-0 loss to Roswell on Aug. 26, when it appeared Abeyta was likely done for the year. Villasenor said he feels more comfortable and confident in his second week as the signal caller, but also recognizes he is not being called upon to carry the offense.
“It helps me calm down when we’re running the ball,” Villasenor said. “I like throwing the ball, but I do get a little stressed out.”
Defensively, Martinez said he feels the Demons are not playing with the kind of aggression he prefers to see from the unit. Practices this week have focused on the defense being more physical and swarming to the ball.
With all of the adversity Santa Fe High has faced through the first three weeks of the season, Martinez was adamant to his team they can do more than compete. He told them Wednesday he believed they could beat Silver. However, he added after the team left practice that the season isn’t over even with a loss.
“I’m telling the guys, ‘We just got to get through this,’ ” Martinez said. “It’s still early in the year, and we’d rather want this [adversity] early rather than late. Let’s take this as a positive.”
It can’t get any worse, right? The Demons may find out Friday night.