Boys soccer 

Abq. Hope Christian 2, Santa Fe High 1

What happened: The Huskies put an end to the Demons' 21-match winning streak Tuesday by sneaking a couple of shots past Santa Fe High goalkeeper Henry Kuchta in the first half of a nondistrict match in Albuquerque. Then, they survived a flurry of attacks by Santa Fe High in the last 25 minutes that resulted in the team's only goal by Cy Anderson off an assist from Nathan Kingston. Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said Hope Christian's attacking style in which the ball went directly to the forwards instead of through its midfield kept the Demons off-balance. "It disrupted our flow until we figured it out," Eadie said. "We started putting ourselves in the passing lanes and in situations where we stopped that first ball." 

