What happened: The Huskies put an end to the Demons' 21-match winning streak Tuesday by sneaking a couple of shots past Santa Fe High goalkeeper Henry Kuchta in the first half of a nondistrict match in Albuquerque. Then, they survived a flurry of attacks by Santa Fe High in the last 25 minutes that resulted in the team's only goal by Cy Anderson off an assist from Nathan Kingston. Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said Hope Christian's attacking style in which the ball went directly to the forwards instead of through its midfield kept the Demons off-balance. "It disrupted our flow until we figured it out," Eadie said. "We started putting ourselves in the passing lanes and in situations where we stopped that first ball."
Top players: Anderson scored his third goal of the season, while Kuchta had six saves.
What's next: Santa Fe High (4-1) plays Hobbs on Thursday in the opening round of the Albuquerque Academy Invitational
Volleyball
Pojoaque Valley 3, Miyamura 1
What happened: The Elkettes improved to 5-0 with four-game win over the Patriots in the home opener at Ben Luján Gymnasium, but head coach Joe Rodriguez was none too pleased with his team's start. He counted 12 points the Patriots gained off of serving and hitting errors that led to a 25-23 win. Pojoaque rebounded to take the next three, 25-14, 25-12, 25-12. "Half of the team are seniors, so they were just maybe a little too excited," Rodriguez said.
Top players: Sonya Quintana and Anica Urioste each had 12 kills to lead the hitting attack. Adrianna Rodriguez had six kills to go with 25 digs and two aces, and Larissa Rodriguez had nine kills and a block. Joslyn Nuñez dished out 35 assists.
What's next: Pojoaque travels to Capital on Friday for pool play in the Tournament of Champions.
Abq. Cottonwood Classical Prep 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: Perhaps it's the bus ride, but the Blue Griffins have developed a habit of starting matches slowly. It happened again, as the Lady Coyotes dominated Game 1, 25-12, before holding on for a 25-21, 25-22 sweep at the Albuquerque Rebels Volleyball Club. Interim head coach Todd Kurth said injuries also have played a role as he juggles the lineup to find a good fit. "We're still figuring things out on our rotation," Kurth said. "With everyone being so green and young, it just means they're a little hesitant."
Top players: Nicole Gonzales recorded 10 kills, four blocks and handed out seven assists for Prep. Emery Kurth had five kills and three blocks, while Lauren McHorse had seven assists.
What's next: Prep (0-3) plays Friday at East Mountain.
Corona 3, Monte del Sol 0
What happened: The Lady Dragons had long rallies with the Lady Cardinals in Corona, but they were usually on the short end of the results. Monte del Sol head coach Jessica Butler said her team's inexperience showed at key times of a 25-20, 25-19, 25-14 Corona sweep. "They're learning to play at this level, and we're learning how to play together," Butler said of her underclassmen-heavy squad. "We'll find our groove, but I have to remind myself that we're young and it's a learning process."
Top players: Krista Terrazas had four kills to go with six digs, while Stefnee Briceño-Roybal had eight assists, three digs and two aces.
What's next: Monte del Sol (0-2) has its home opener Thursday against Escalante.