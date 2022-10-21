ALBUQUERQUE — The end, it’s almost here.

A unforgiving season of devastating injuries and mounting losses is nearly over for the Santa Fe High football team. The Demons played their ninth and penultimate game Friday night at Milne Stadium, losing 28-0 to Albuquerque High.

It dropped the Demons (1-8 overall, 0-3 in District 5-6A) into sole possession of last place in the district. They wrap things up next week at Capital in a game that will determine who finishes in the cellar in a race they’ve been eliminated from since early October.

Popular in the Community