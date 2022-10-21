A unforgiving season of devastating injuries and mounting losses is nearly over for the Santa Fe High football team. The Demons played their ninth and penultimate game Friday night at Milne Stadium, losing 28-0 to Albuquerque High.
It dropped the Demons (1-8 overall, 0-3 in District 5-6A) into sole possession of last place in the district. They wrap things up next week at Capital in a game that will determine who finishes in the cellar in a race they’ve been eliminated from since early October.
“No, never had a season like this — but I think I said that same thing back in Week 3,” said Santa Fe High coach Andrew Martinez.
The Demons have lost more players to injury than anyone cares to count. One of the latest came in the second half of Friday’s game when receiver Josh Gallegos went down with what appeared to be a shoulder or upper chest injury.
After laying on the exam table on the Demons sideline for a few minutes, he got up under his own power and said he was headed to the emergency room. He was seen exiting the stadium minutes later, walking to the parking lot bare chested after the training staff had removed his jersey and pads.
“Story of our season; story of our year.” Martinez said. “You know, it’s tough to watch these guys play hard and get hurt. We just keep trucking and keep playing. What else can we do? We’ve got one more game, but it’s been a tough one with injuries. They just don’t seem to end.”
The Demons have also had a well-documented issue with scoring. They’ve now been shut out three straight times and are averaging only 6.4 points a game, having been held to single digits seven times. More than half of their points — just 58 this season, the fewest by far of any 6A team — came in one game, a 38-6 win at Manzano a month ago.
The injuries have been particularly tough on the quarterbacks. Senior Andrew Allen started Friday’s game and was sacked for an eight-yard loss on the first play of the game. He later threw an interception after the Demons had moved as far as the Bulldogs’ 22-yard line following a 52-yard run by running back Alex Mora in the fourth quarter.
The pick cemented another scoreless loss, one the Bulldogs (2-7, 1-3) took control of just three minutes in. Forcing a three-and-out on Santa Fe High’s first possession, AHS got a long punt return from Jubulani Cooper that set the Bulldogs up at the Demons’ 6. A.J. Stanley punched it in from a yard out two snaps later to make it 7-0.
The ‘Dogs pushed it to 21-0 by halftime on touchdown passes of 3 and 27 yards from quarterback Frank Hren, then closed things out with an insurance touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
The Demons never seriously threatened at any point, rotating QBs between Allen and junior Juan Ortiz. A defensive lineman by trade, Allen came back in for Ortiz in the second half.
“These kids, the ones who show up to practice every day and keep working hard for this program, they’re the ones we’re fighting for,” Martinez said. “The seniors, none of us want to see them go out this way, but here they are, still working and putting themselves out there. I wish we were going out on a more positive note but this is what it is.”
NOTES
The Demons close out their season next week at home against Capital (4-5, 1-2). A Santa Fe High win would force a three-way tie for last place in District 5-6A, while a Demons loss would allow Capital to nail down sole possession of third place. ... Santa Fe High has been held to 12 or fewer points in all but one game and been shut out in six of the last eight. Unless the Demons score 42 points against Capital, they’ll be the only 6A team not to hit at least 100 for the season. ... Due to the home-and-home contracts with a number of nondistrict schools, the Demons will have road games next season at Roswell, Silver and Lovington, as well as district games at Los Lunas and Capital.