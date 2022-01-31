Boys basketball
Santa Fe High 61, Abq. Rio Grande 40
What happened: The Demons played well in the first half, using its fullcourt pressure to build a 20-10 lead after one and 34-19 at the break of a District 5-5A game Monday in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. The win is the third straight for the Demons, who remain in second place in the the district.
Top players: P.J. Lovato led Santa Fe High with 18 points, while Elijah Apodaca continued his strong play of late with 12.
What's next: Santa Fe High (15-3 overall, 2-1 in 5-5A) travel to Albuquerque High on Friday.
Las Vegas Robertson 56, Santa Fe Indian School 47
What happened: The Cardinals led for much of the game, but the Braves never made it easy in a District 2-3A game in the Pueblo Pavilion. Robertson built the lead to 30-20 in the third quarter, but SFIS chipped away at the margin before getting within 42-40 on Leigthin Galvan's three-point play with 4:47 left. Robertson put the game away with a 10-2 spurt to remain in second place in the district.
Top players: Mateo Contreras led the Cardinals with 20 points, and Mathew Gonzales added 18. Owen Pecos and Galvan both had 16 for the Braves.
What's next: Robertson (11-5, 3-1) battles 2-3A leader Raton at home Wednesday — weather permitting. SFIS (7-8, 0-3) plays Santa Fe Prep on Wednesday after the game was rescheduled from its Tuesday slot because of an impending snowstorm scheduled to hit Santa Fe on Tuesday night.
