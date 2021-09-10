Boys soccer
Abq. Academy Invitational
Abq. Academy 3, Santa Fe High 1
What happened: The Demons didn't adjust on defense, as the Chargers scored twice in the opening moments of the tournament semifinal and held on despite the Demons dominating play. It was the first loss for Santa Fe High after a 7-0 start, as well as the end of striker Alex Waggoner's hat trick streak, which also was at seven matches.
"We just didn't adjust as quickly as we should have," Santa He High head coach Chris Eadie said.
Top players: For once, it wasn't Waggoner. He did draw a penalty kick that teammate Mike Wissman converted. The downside was Waggoner was injured on the foul. Eadie said his availability for Saturday is a match-time decision.
What's next: Santa Fe High (7-1) takes on Rio Rancho Cleveland at 9 a.m. Saturday for third place.
