We’re a third of the way through the regular season, and the picture is starting to come into focus. We’ve learned that St. Michael’s has legitimate issues in the trenches, Santa Fe High’s defense is pretty salty, and Capital’s run game isn’t just Luke Padilla and a vapor trail. City teams went 1-2 last week, and now we’ve got the first installment of the City Different troika with Capital and St. Michael’s throwing down Saturday.
Could we be looking at the end to the Horsemen reign? It’s been a decade since anyone in town has challenged them but, judging the early returns, we could be witnessing a turning of the tide. Same, too, for Santa Fe High’s resurrection tour. Now a game over .500, the Demons face a tough stretch of four road games over the next five contests.
The games to watch this week:
Friday
Santa Fe High (2-1) at Taos (2-1)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Santa Fe High beat Española Valley, 35-8. Taos lost at Aztec, 38-0.
Overview: It was a veritable offensive explosion for the Demons last week. Their 35 points were the most they’ve scored since 2014 (get used to that year. It was Santa Fe High’s last best season). This week’s trip to Anaya Field is considerably tougher than anything they’ve experienced this season. Aside from contending with the dreaded Taos Hum, the Demons have to deal with 6-foot-6 Tigers quarterback Noah Armijo and a Taos offense that has yet to figure out its identity thanks to an inconsistent run game. The Tigers have proven to be vulnerable against explosive plays, something the Demons haven’t shown much of. If Santa Fe High has any hope of escaping with what would arguably be its most impressive win in five years (see?), QB Luc Jaramillo & Co. has to go big or go home.
The favorite: Taos by 9.
Why: This looked like a mismatch at season’s start. Not so much anymore. Taos isn’t what it was last year, but it’s still (on paper) the healthier program.
Los Alamos (2-1) at Bloomfield (3-0)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: The Hilltoppers beat Pojoaque Valley, 44-13. Bloomfield beat
St. Michael’s, 54-22.
Overview: Somebody block that guy! Bloomfield’s 13 sacks in last week’s demolition of the Horsemen showed just how aggressive the Bobcats can be with an all-out blitz. It’ll be virtually impossible to replicate those numbers against Los Alamos since, ya know, the ’Toppers aren’t exactly an air raid offense. The only hope for Los Alamos, which is sitting just outside the top 10 in this week’s Class 5A coaches poll, is for a ground-and-pound running game that produces 30-ish points and keeps the Bobcats’ offense on the sidelines. Give Bloomfield QB Vincent Marquez any amount of time and he’ll pick you apart with his no-huddle, four-receiver set that challenges zone defenses and opens huge running lanes for himself and his running backs. Some say the Bobcats are a serious contender in 4A. As one of just 16 unbeaten teams remaining in 11-man football (and four in 4A), they definitely are.
The favorite: Bloomfield by 12.
Why: This is Los Alamos’ stiffest challenge to date, and it shouldn’t take long for the Bobcats to show just how tough they are.
Abq. Hope Christian (2-1)
at West Las Vegas (2-1)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: The Huskies beat Moriarty, 35-11. West Las Vegas lost to Portales, 46-7.
Overview: Let’s just get this out of the way right now: Portales is a juggernaut against 3A teams, outscoring them 117-26. Half of those points allowed came against a Hope team that has won 13 of its last 15 games. The Huskies have their hands full against a West Las Vegas offense that features John Balizan in what seems like his
17th year as the Dons’ starting quarterback. He is averaging 266 yards and 31 pass attempts a game, but don’t overlook the role of sophomore RB Damien Gallegos. He’s averaging nearly 6 yards a carry and 99 yards a contest. Scoring points has never really been a problem for West, but playing Portales and Hope in consecutive weeks is a challenge that will test even the most efficient attacks. That said, this could easily turn into a video game of big plays and points. The only question is whether or not the Dons have the defense to keep it interesting.
The favorite: Hope by 7.
Why: The polls say the road to the 3A title goes through defending champ Dexter. The Huskies represent a big ol’ detour, and the Dons are about to find out why.
Saturday
Capital (1-2) at St. Michael’s (0-3)
Game time: 1:30 p.m.
Last week: Capital lost to Lovington, 42-26. St. Michael’s lost to Bloomfield, 54-22.
Overview: If Bill Cowher was Capital’s coach, he’d grab his defensive linemen by the shoulder pads and say, “Rush. The. Quarterback.” Fact is, St. Michael’s is painfully thin and injury-plagued along the offensive line and it has made life miserable for QB Lucas Coriz and a running game in search of a pulse. The Horsemen need to block better, plain and simple. The good news is they are done playing 4A’s elite teams and are now in the 5A phase of their nondistrict schedule with back-to-back games against their city rivals. Capital comes in knowing it has more than just Luke Padilla as a featured weapon. Fellow RB Gio Munoz is a road grader who is capable of big yardage with his run-through-a-brick-wall approach. Coupled with Padilla’s electrifying moves, the 1-2 punch is Capital’s golden ticket to a win in this one-sided rivalry over the last decade.
The favorite: St. Michael’s by 4.
Why: Until the Jaguars or Santa Fe High proves it, the team to beat in Santa Fe is still the Horsemen. Mark this down as a potential turning point in the rivalry.