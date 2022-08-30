What happened: The Demons started sluggishly in the first half of their nondistrict match Tuesday at Sun Mountain Field and found themselves tied with the Blue Griffins at 2-all at the 20-minute mark. Then, the onslaught came. Three goals in the final 20 minutes of the half gave Santa Fe High the cushion it needed, as it answered Prep’s physical play. “They pressed us and we panicked a little and lost our composure in the back [line],” Demons head coach Chris Eadie said. “They capitalized on that.”
Top players: Chris Solano is trying to do his best Alex Waggoner impersonation, as he recorded a hat trick. However, Eadie said eight players have already found the back of the net this season, which speaks to the ball movement and more balance shot distribution. Nathan Kingston, Evan Eadie and Cy Anderson each had a goal.
What’s next: The Demons (3-0) play host to Los Alamos on Saturday. Prep (3-1) plays Taos on Thursday.
Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Demonettes rebounded from their loss to Farmington on Saturday by using good ball movement to get the offense going. They scored all of their goals in the first 25 minutes, then head coach Justin Najaka started to juggle his lineup for the second half. Eight players managed to take a shot, as Santa Fe High finished with 17 shots on goal.
Top players: Jazzi Gonzalez showed she is more than just a goalscorer, as she assisted goals scored by Asha Smelser and Lily Earnest. Kaya Schlesinger had a solo goal in the 19th minute, as Najaka was impressed with the play from Schlesinger and Olivia Liley on the wings.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (2-1) plays at Los Alamos on Thursday. Prep (2-1) plays at Taos on Thursday.
St. Michael’s 6, Taos 0
What happened: The Lady Horsemen couldn’t argue with the number of shots they had in a nondistrict match at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. St. Michael’s head coach Alfonso Camarena said his team had 20 shots on goal, compared to just one for the Lady Tigers. “We dominated the entire game,” Camarena said. “We could have had so many more goals.”
Top players: Grace Sandoval had a pair of goals, while Sophia Miera had a goal and two assists.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (2-2) play at Albuquerque Bosque School on Sept. 7. Taos (2-2) takes on Santa Fe Prep at home Thursday.
Volleyball
Pojoaque Valley 3, Las Vegas Robertson 1
What happened: Beating the top-ranked team in Class 3A is a great way to open the season, which the Elkettes did in Michael Marr Gymnasium. The Elkettes also became the team to halt Robertson’s 32-match winning streak that dates back to 2019. It also marked the first time the program beat the Lady Cardinals since 2016. That was a big list Pojoaque checked off Tuesday. ”Beating the coaches’ poll Number One team is a great stepping stone,” Pojoaque head coach Joe Rodriguez said. Pojoaque did it with its traditional style of strong serving and tough defense, and even showed some strength at the net with 15 blocks.
Top players: Anica Urioste led the team with 14 kills, while recording nine digs and a pair of aces. Adrianna Rodriguez had seven kills, 15 digs and three aces, as six players recorded at least two aces. Tessa Martinez and Sonya Quintana each had six blocks.
What’s next: Pojoaque takes on Miyamura in its home opener on Sept. 6. Robertson (1-1) plays at Albuquerque Bosque School on Sept. 7.