Boys soccer

Santa Fe High 7, Santa Fe Prep 2

What happened: The Demons started sluggishly in the first half of their nondistrict match Tuesday at Sun Mountain Field and found themselves tied with the Blue Griffins at 2-all at the 20-minute mark. Then, the onslaught came. Three goals in the final 20 minutes of the half gave Santa Fe High the cushion it needed, as it answered Prep’s physical play. “They pressed us and we panicked a little and lost our composure in the back [line],” Demons head coach Chris Eadie said. “They capitalized on that.”

