When Gabe Hartman showed up to Santa Fe High's baseball field Saturday morning and saw it blanketed with snow, the senior pitcher saw visions of another day without baseball.
Having already lost all three games of the Santa Fe High round-robin tournament last week, potentially losing a nondistrict doubleheader against rival St. Michael's darkened Hartman's mood.
"I was definitely thinking it was going to be canceled," Harman said. "I was really bummed out."
Demons head coach Ian Farris was not going to let that happen. Working with Santa Fe Public Schools athletic director Marc Ducharme, the games were moved from Santa Fe High to Capital. Braving temperatures that barely crept above 40 degrees and a steady 20 mph win that gusted to as much as 40, Farris, Hartman and the Demons were rewarded for their perseverance.
Hartman and fellow starter Kade Romero Dunn combined to hold the Horsemen to just one run over 12⅓ innings and recording 20 strikeouts in a 5-0, 5-1 sweep at Capital. The Demons improved to 8-3 on the season — their best start since 2009 — and are trying regain the form that had them win six of their first eight games of the season.
More important, though, was that they foiled Mother Nature's attempt to ruin a chance to play baseball.
"I'm just glad to be out here," Santa Fe High senior infielder Gabe Lomayestewa said. "It's always a good day playing baseball."
It was also a good day for Capital to be playing at the Moriarty Invitational, leaving their field available for the Demons to use. Even though coaches and Ducharme started sweeping snow off the field, the umpire crew nixed the idea of playing the game at Santa Fe High because the wet turf could lead to an increased risk of injury.
The alternative was to move the game to Capital, where its turf field seemed to show no signs of taking on any precipitation.
"We're super thankful that; over here at Capital, it was fine," Farris said. "I don't know how. I don't know the weather and how it works, but it was clear. We were also thankful that it was another team in St. Mike's that we could make the adjustment and come over here and get the games in.
"I mean, we couldn't afford to have any more cancellations."
Nor could Farris afford a team that wasn't ready to play. The Demons were missing infielder and top hitter Adan Alvarez to what Farris called a personal matter and starting catcher Jacob Mirabal, who was competing out of the state with the school's Junior ROTC program.
Alvarez's absence also meant Santa Fe High was without its top two catchers, leaving sophomore Matthew Armijo to catch both games. Other than a couple of passed balls and a wild pitch, Armijo was solid behind the plate.
"We always tell the guys that we need everybody on the roster," Farris said. "We need all 18 guys, and you never know when your name is going to be called."
Armijo and the rest of the Demons were helped by the performance of the starting rotation, which might be the team's strength. Romero Dunn allowed just three hits and a pair of walks over this stint, and would have had a complete game if not for taking a ball off his foot that led to his removal with one out in the seventh.
Hartman followed by allowing just two hits to the Horsemen, but he struggled with his command as he issued seven walks, but the only time St. Michael's (3-4) cashed in on his wildness was in the opening frame.
Horsemen shortstop Santiago Martinez opened the game with a walk, stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a delayed double steal for a 1-0 lead.
Hartman had two walks, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch to the first four hitters, but said it took him some time to find his rhythm on the mound amid the cold.
"It was a hard first inning for me, but I definitely got into it after that," Hartman said.
Santa Fe High struggled to find its rhythm on offense, in part because of a juggled lineup. But this past week showed that the bottom half of the lineup is just as capable of giving the team a lift when needed.
To start the fourth inning, Nick Sandoval, the No. 6 hitter in the lineup, blooped a double to shallow right field that bounced over the head of right fielder J.T. Rodriguez. Lucas Gabaldon then was hit by a Jackson Heath pitch, and Hartman helped his own cause with a single to left field that scored Sandoval and tied the score.
Lomayestewa, who had been hitting in the lead-off spot until the doubleheader, scored Gabaldon from third with a sacrifice fly for 2-1, and a Horsemen error on C.J. Garcia's grounder to the left side of the infield scored the third run of the inning.
Lomayestewa said he tries to keep his teammates' spirits up with a trick he learned from Demons head football coach Andrew Martinez, for whome Lomayestewa played in the fall.
"He always told us, 'Attack adversity.' " Lomayestewa said. "When something like that happens, we have to go full-steam ahead into our next challenge, and I'm glad we did."
The next challenge for the Demons will not be the weather, as the forecast for next week indicates warmer temperatures with little chance of precipitation. After playing Pojoaque Valley on Thursday, Santa Fe High embarks on the District 5-5A season with a road trip to Albuquerque High.
Last year, the Bulldogs rolled past the Demons by a combined 39-8 score in both teams' season-opening doubleheader. Lomayestewa feels this year's edition is tougher mentally and beginning to play like it did prior to last week's rain-induced break.
"We're finally getting back that momentum," Lomayestewa said. "After all those years of disappointment, we're finally ready. We're here."
Not even Mother Nature can dampen their spirits.