ALBUQUERQUE — The immediate aftermath of Saturday night’s loss in the Class 5A state championship match in The Pit left a handful of Santa Fe High volleyball players in sullen silence, some in tears and others contemplating the next step in the evolution of a rising state power that got its first visit to the sport’s brightest stage.
The tournament’s No. 1 seed had just taken a 25-14, 25-20, 25-9 loss to Centennial, a beast of a program that rolled through an undefeated season in which it lost just three sets from start to finish.
After standing with her teammates to watch the awards ceremony where the blue trophy went back to the Las Cruces school for the first time since 2016, Demons co-captain Laila Bernardino — a senior who helped carry Santa Fe to a district title while earning statewide acclaim as a force to be reckoned with in the future — broke down while getting a hug from assistant coach Mike Thompson.
“We tried the best we could,” she sobbed. “We tried so hard.”
The magic that had worked so well for the Demons (10-2) had no impact on Centennial (13-0). While Santa Fe High was able to pound teams into submission all season with power shots to the back row and steady play from its setters and defensive specialists, the Hawks were able to withstand the best the Demons had to offer.
Time and again they kept the ball in play, methodically setting up a front line that sent rockets from hitters like Alexie Stiles and Tess Fuqua from start to finish. It was more than enough to leave the Demons one win short of an improbable run to a rare state title. Not since 2014 has Santa Fe High won a team championship in any sport and it has been 25 years since its last blue trophy in volleyball.
“That’s a real good team, very sophisticated and we knew they were going to hit big on us,” said Demons coach Josie Adams. “They slowed us down, kept it in play and got us out of our rhythm. We like to play fast and score fast and they never let us do it. Their short game was so strong and it got us out of system.”
The Demons never led in the first set, quickly falling behind 5-1 and then 12-6. Part of that Centennial strategy of keeping nearly every loose ball in play had the Demons struggling to create any offense. On a point that made it 22-13, one of those returns had Bernardino go all-out for a return as it drifted out of bounds on the sideline.
As she lunged to make a play on the ball she threw her body head-first into the scorer’s table, forcing her to briefly leave the court.
“The girls, this is their team and they gave it everything they had,” Adams said. “We knew we had our hands full with a good team, but these girls never quit.”
The Demons and Hawks traded blows in the second game thanks, in small part, to Santa Fe’s back row that included Marissa Benavidez and Belicia Esquivias. They managed to dig out a number of hard-hit balls and set up some offense. A Jorja Chambers block closed Centennial’s lead to 23-20, but that was as good as it got.
The third set was over in no time as Hawks hitter Anjolina Perez had a pair of impossible cross-court shots that found empty spaces, and blocker Brooke Maynez showed some touch at the net with a placement kill that helped open a 17-5 lead.
“That’s the first time we’ve really been behind like that,” Chambers said. “I wouldn’t say it was shocking because we knew that team was good, but it was definitely something we’re not used to.”
One at a time, the Demons packed their things and walked single file up the 40 rows of Pit steps and out to the parking lot. Once they cleared out, Centennial followed as a small crowd of parents and fans waited outside with streamers and cowbells.
It brought an end to a bizarre season, one delayed by a pandemic, one that ushered in new ways of doing business — like mandatory face coverings, ball-wash stations, social distancing on the benches and no flip-flopping sides between games.
Centennial coach Al Rosen echoed Adams’ words when he spoke about the weird year the 2020-21 prep sports season has been. He said his team regularly practiced on grass field or in parking lots since workouts indoors were not allowed.
Adams has talked about the emotional roller coaster everyone went through with repeated delays and constant threats of shutting things down. In the end, the season finally wrapped up on a Saturday night inside the state’s most famous building without any fans.
“It’s hard to believe it’s over in some ways, you know?” Adams said. “But we’re building something here. We’re working on something big at Santa Fe High. The Demons will be back.”
