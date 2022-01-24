Boys basketball
Santa Fe High 66, Abq. Hope Christian 62
What happened: The Demons built a 25-11 lead after one, and upped the margin to 35-18 midway through the second quarter of a nondistrict game in Albuquerque. Foul trouble with P.J. Lovato and Elijah Apodaca put them on the bench for significant stretches, and Hope Christian used a 13-3 run to end the first half to get within 38-31. The Huskies cut the margin to 53-49 entering the fourth and took leads of 57-56 and 62-61 thanks to 29 points from Jett Wycoff, but the Demons answered every challenge. Carlos Quintana hit a runner in the lane for a 63-62 Demons lead with less than 30 seconds left and never looked back.
Top players: Lovato finished with 23 points, while Apodaca added 18 for the Demons.
What's next: The Demons (14-3) returns to District 5-5A play and home to take on Albuquerque Manzano on Tuesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.