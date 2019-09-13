TAOS — It was supposed to be the place where Santa Fe High’s football reclamation project took a hiatus, the place where the Demons’ modest two-game winning streak went to die under a full moon and a homecoming crowd for the defending state champions.
When it was all over, Demons head coach Andrew Martinez found himself handling a bit of an issue he didn’t see coming. He’d just led his club to a stunning and equally dominant 30-15 win at Taos and stood before his players for a postgame speech like none other in his short time with the program.
The message? Learn to handle winning. Do it with humility and class, and keep the focus on the next game on the schedule.
For a football coach at Santa Fe High, those speeches literally come once a decade. Maybe more.
“It’s a great problem to have,” Martinez said, quickly slipping back into the humble coachspeak all winning coaches tend to have. “We’re excited about it. We just want to take it, you know, game by game. I know every coach says that but that’s just the way we have to do it because I think, I know we’ve had a rash of injuries but we have enough depth and talent that we can be a really good team when we get really healthy.”
The Demons (3-1) trailed only once, spotting the Tigers an 8-7 lead halfway through the first quarter when Taos quarterback Noah Armijo fired a 48-yard touchdown pass only a minute after Santa Fe High’s Luc Jaramillo broke the ice with a 28-yard quarterback keeper to make it 7-0.
Jaramillo put the Demons in front for good early in the second quarter when he threaded a 22-yard scoring pass to Joel Rodriguez, part of a run-pass offense that had no trouble keeping the ball moving against a Tigers defense that has now surrendered 68 points in the last two games.
It remained 14-8 until Jaramillo led a five-play, 80-yard drive to open the second half. Bruising running back Elijah Martinez capped it with a 2-yard dive up the middle to make it 22-8.
The crazy thing about the second half was the way the Demons took over. Jaramillo attempted just one pass in the final two quarters. The other 21 plays were designed runs that literally sucked the life out of the reigning Class 4A champs.
“Wow, I didn’t know that,” said Demons running back Martell Mora when told about his team’s run-heavy approach. “It started in the offseason but now we’re starting to believe. We got the monkey off our backs and this team, these guys, we’re starting to feel like we can win now. It’s a totally different way.”
The Demons generated exactly 400 yards of offense against a Taos defense that picked apart St. Michael’s in the season opener three weeks ago. The Tigers simply couldn’t get much going offensively, either. They turned it over three times in the second half against a Santa Fe High defense that is proving to be better than anyone thought it would be.
The Demons held Armijo to an 11-for-33 passing night. He misfired on 10 of his first 11 passes and was intercepted at a crucial point in the fourth quarter when it appeared the Tigers were poised to make a rally.
The two biggest plays of the second half were fumble recoveries by Santa Fe High linebacker Matthew Maestas. He fell on a loose ball near midfield after the Tigers had cut the Demons’ lead to 22-15 in the third quarter on an Armando Valerio touchdown run. That recovery sparked a quick-strike 41-yard drive that was capped — fittingly — by Maestas plowing his way into the end zone on a 2-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring.
“I’m telling you, our defense has been really good,” Maestas said. “The offense is starting to come together, too, so it’s fun to watch this team get better, you know? It’s like coach says, we can be really good if we win the right way.”
Taos had the ball at midfield on its next drive when Maestas fell on another Tigers fumble. For good measure, Demons cornerback Joaquin Martinez got in on the fun with an interception in the end zone on the next Taos possession to seal it.
Santa Fe High has now won three straight games for the first time since the 2014 team mirrored this season’s start by losing its opener and then winning its next three. That was also the last time the Demons were two games over .500 at any point.
Prior to this 3-1 start, they had lost 41 of their previous 43 games.
“I just feel good for the seniors because it’s been a long time since any of them have had a chance to feel this,” Mora said.
NOTES: Jaramillo was 8-for-14 passing for 139 yards and one touchdown. That touchdown pass to Rodriguez came on fourth down after a missed field goal attempt of 43 yards was waived off by a Taos penalty. … Mora had 73 yards rushing to lead the Demons. Elijah Martinez had 62, Jaramillo 56 and Kevin Garcia 46. All told they had 261 yards on the ground. … Taos running back Armando Valerio had 94 yards rushing and Tigers receiver Angel Limas caught nine of Armijo’s 11 completed passes. … The Demons head to Bernalillo next week and then return home Sept. 27 to face archrival St. Michael’s.