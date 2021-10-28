Every opponent who steps onto the soccer pitch against the Santa Fe High Demons knows their job is to know where Alex Waggoner is.
It’s just that stopping Waggoner, a junior transfer striker from Taos, is a lot easier said than done. Waggoner is not just the state’s top scorer with 65 goals and 16 assists. He has the second-most goals of any player in the country, according to MaxPreps.com.
A big part of the Demons’ success is Waggoner’s talented feet, but he also benefits from not needing to have the ball all the time. He bought into Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie’s philosophy of sharing the ball, which diversified the offense to the point it made Waggoner even more effective.
In turn, his inclusion in a solid lineup turned the Demons into one of the best teams in the state. They were rewarded with the top seed in the Class 5A State Boys Soccer Tournament and will entertain ninth-seeded Albuquerque Volcano Vista at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Ivan Head Stadium for a spot in the 5A semifinals.
Waggoner has more than half of the Demons’ 126 goals this season, but his 16 assists are second on a team that has 97. That total accentuated Santa Fe High’s ability to distribute the ball, and Waggoner said it’s a credit to the talent around him.
“We’re pretty dynamic,” Waggoner said. “Both of our wings are pretty good with Henry [Mazulis] and Jack [Joseph],” And then Mike [Wissman] is one of the most versatile midfielders I’ve ever played with, so he makes it a lot [easier].”
If anything, his relationship with Wissman has translated to the rest of the Demons. The two have played together on club teams for the past two years, and they quickly developed a rapport that makes them a potent one-two punch on the field.
Wissman, a midfielder who leads the state with 36 assists to go with 15 goals, has shown a knack for finding the right player at the right time when Santa Fe High is around the goal. But it’s clear he knows who to find in a pinch — and how to do it.
“It just clicks,” Wissman said. “I know where he’s gonna run. I know where he likes the ball — the long balls or just playing to his feet. We know what we’re gonna do before we do it.”
Still, it took a little time for the chemistry with the rest of the team to formulate. Waggoner was a talented forward at Taos, where he scored 83 goals in a three-year stretch as an eighth grade varsity starter. He even played the Demons each year during his time as a Tiger, so he was familiar with the team.
Waggoner and his family moved to Santa Fe this summer and he started working out with the team in July. Demons head coach Chris Eadie said it was pretty clear how good Waggoner was right from the start, but he knew it would take some time for the team to coalesce.
Eadie said the key was getting the rest of the team to elevate its level of play to help augment the play of Waggoner, Wissman and sophomore Ivan Lozano, who both play on elite-level club soccer teams in the offseason.
“It’s one of the things we, as a coaching staff, talk about with good players,” Eadie said. “Even on a bad day, they’re still pretty good, yeah? It’s the rest of our team that has to step up and play at a higher level.”
So, Eadie decided to keep his starting 11 together both in practice and in matches as much as possible to help facilitate that. The team started off strong, winning its first seven matches as Waggoner recorded hat tricks in every single match.
That included perhaps the turning point of the season on Sept. 8 against Albuquerque Hope Christian. Coming off a top ranking it received the week before by MaxPreps.com, the Demons overcame a red card on its backup goalkeeper, who was substituting for sick senior Ethan Earnest, that led to them playing with just 10 players and a 2-1 deficit to beat the Huskies 3-2 on Waggoner’s goal in the 73rd minute.
Eadie said it was match in which the Demons were pushed to the brink and used a lot of energy and effort to overcome the man-down advantage Hope Christian had.
“This shows how good our character is,” Wissman said of the match. “They’re ready for anything.”
The next big hurdle came two weeks later in District 5-5A play, when Santa Fe High traveled to Albuquerque High and dominated the match in a 4-0 win. While Waggoner had a pair of goals, the Demons got contributions from Mazulis and Lozano, while Wissman had three assists.
Eadie said that showed the rest of the state the Demons are capable of playing good soccer as a group and not just when Waggoner has a good performance.
“We’re seeing other players making quality balls up to Mikey and Alex,” Eadie said. “What we’ve stressed to guys like Mike, Alex and Ivan in practices and games is to find a way to inspire their teammates to play at a higher level by giving them tops and pointers and really strong words of encouragement.
“We’ve started to see that and now they know they can do that. I mean, they believe.”
And a team that believes in itself is harder to stop, even when it has the caliber of players like the Demons have in Waggoner.
