Kiran Smelser is the new Matt Hunter.
What Smelser and the Santa Fe High boys soccer team need, though, is another Kiran Smelser.
Smelser, the Demons’ junior striker, is not just matching the output of Hunter, the 2019 Santa Fe High graduate who scored 29 goals in the same position. He’s obliterating it, as Smelser has 14 goals through the first seven matches. By comparison, Hunter had nine by that point last season.
Smelser has accounted for two-thirds of Santa Fe High’s goals, and the Demons are 3-2-2 heading into Thursday’s match against Los Alamos at home. It wasn’t exactly what Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie envisioned when the season started, saying he planned on keeping Smelser on the wing in the midfield. Eadie eventually put Smelser at the top of the Demons’ formation, and the coach is not about to turn his nose at Smelser’s performance.
“He’s our No. 9 [the jersey number Hunter wore, although Smelser wears No. 7],” Eadie said. “We’re playing him as our target player, and he has learned to turn on players, take on one or two defenders and beat them in most cases.”
Smelser, though, gives a nod to his former captain.
“It’s been awesome,” Smelser said. “I learned as much as I could from Matt.”
What Smelser needs, though, is a player who can complement his scoring prowess — sort of like his speed did to blend with Hunter’s size, quickness and physical style last season. Smelser was the second-leading scorer for the Demons in 2018 with nine goals and four assists.
That was merely an encore to his performance this year. After a scoreless tie against St. Michael’s to open the season Aug. 23, Smelser recorded his first hat trick in a 3-0 win over Santa Fe Prep on Aug. 29. It was the first of three matches in which he scored at least three goals, with the last one coming in Friday’s 6-1 win over Piedra Vista in the consolation semifinal of the Albuquerque Academy Invitational.
Smelser said playing lacrosse with the Santa Fe Prep club team in the spring helped him with his confidence and with handling the physical play that comes with being a marked player on the pitch.
“Soccer has helped my lacrosse game, and lacrosse has helped me with my soccer,” Smelser said. “It’s made me more physical and confident on the ball.”
His on-the-ball skill has been the best part of Smelser’s game, but sometimes it has hurt his vision on the field. Eadie had one issue with Smelser’s performance against the Panthers over the weekend — he needed 17 shots to get his hat trick. The junior followed that with a much more efficient effort in a 4-3 shootout loss to Los Alamos in the fifth-place match Saturday, as Smelser scored twice on three shots.
It was a sign of improved efficiency, but it also indicated a shift in how Santa Fe High was playing. Eadie believed he had a team that could control possession, beat teams with its passing and stretch teams out to find openings for several players.
“I thought we’d see more equitable scoring, and we’d see more scoring from the midfield, or from our flank players,” Eadie said. “We haven’t seen it as much. We’ve seen it from our center mids, but mostly it’s been Kiran.”
Injuries played a part and Eadie has had to shuffle the lineup. He moved a couple of players into the back line to help stabilize the defense, especially after a 6-1 loss to Hobbs in the opening round of the Academy tournament. He was encouraged by the performance over the last two matches, and believes the Demons are figuring out how to play together after losing seven key seniors last year.
“For a team that builds from the back [line], it’s critical,” Eadie said. “If you don’t have a back line to be comfortable and trust with and has enough skill to control possession and find the opportunities for the midfield, you’re going to struggle with that possession game.”
Smelser acknowledges that the changes put more pressure on him to carry the offensive load, but he feels the Demons are starting the find the chemistry to be a strong team.
“We haven’t reached out potential yet,” Smelser said. “Our back line struggled in the beginning, but we’ve had guys who have stepped up. It’s starting to look really solid.”
Eadie knows that with the District 5-5A season just a week away with 5A contender Albuquerque High coming to town, Smelser can’t continue to carry the scoring load alone.
“The more that we trust one another and grow comfortable with one another, the better off we’re going to be,” Eadie said. “We’ll be more dangerous, and we won’t be one dimensional. That’s not going to work [in district play]. Oh my gosh, not against Albuquerque High, especially. We couldn’t believe the initial rankings [on MaxPreps] had them fifth. I mean, have you seen them? Their jayvee is as good as most varsities.”
To counter that, though, the Demons need Smelser’s nose for the goal.
He just can’t be the only one to do it.