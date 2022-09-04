Notes from the North

Contrary to conventional wisdom, the defending Class 5A state boys soccer champions are rolling.

The Santa Fe High Demons defeated Los Alamos 3-2 on Saturday to improve to 4-0. It also represents the 19th straight win for the program, which is approaching a calendar year without losing.

The last time Santa Fe High lost came Sept. 10, 2021, in the semifinals of the Albuquerque Academy Invitational — a 3-1 loss to the eventual 4A champion Chargers. It just so happens the one-year anniversary of that match is Saturday, which would be the tournament’s championship.

