Fedonta “JB” White said Friday he will not play basketball at Santa Fe High next year.
Instead, the 6-foot-8 junior forward will attempt to graduate high school during the summer and enroll at the University of New Mexico.
White’s announcement came on the heels of an Instagram post Thursday night in which he wrote, “I’m kinda looking for a school out of state to finish my senior year.” White said he considered transferring to another school, in part because he felt that some people in the community did not treat him well.
“The texts I’d get from random people, who I didn’t even know, the way people just act toward me, it was rough,” White said.
After a conversation with Santa Fe High Principal Carl Marano on Friday evening, White said he will take summer courses to earn his diploma and enroll in UNM. He gave a verbal commitment to play for the Lobos in October. NCAA bylaws only allow seniors to sign letters of intent for athletic scholarships, and coaches are not allowed to talk about prospective recruits.
White said another factor in his decision was that he felt targeted by game officials because of his displays of emotion. White said referees sometimes would tell him in pregame meetings not to say anything during games.
White played with a boisterous style that tended to draw technical fouls, including one in a Feb. 19 game against Capital for taunting that ended a fierce rally. The technical was called after White blocked a shot and stood over a player. It halted a Santa Fe High fourth-quarter comeback, and the Jaguars held on for a 69-62 win.
White said he thought the perception of his play might have impacted postseason honors.
“I worked hard to get recognition, and they didn’t give me my recognition or respect,” White said. “It might be better if I was gone.”
Zack Cole, Santa Fe High’s head coach, said he was not aware of White’s decision until he received text messages about White’s Instagram post, but he had no comment about the matter. Cole said he has not talked to White recently but would be willing to have a conversation.
White was the Demons’ leading scorer last year, averaging 20 points per game and 10 rebounds in helping the team win a share of the District 5-5A title. Santa Fe High, which reached the 2019 Class 5A state championship, lost in March to Rio Rancho Cleveland in the 5A quarterfinals. The Demons finished with a 23-6 record.
